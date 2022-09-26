ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its seven-point loss at No. 4 Michigan

Faced with one of the toughest challenges it will see all season, Maryland football traveled to play at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps held their own against one of the top teams in the Big Ten but couldn’t pull off what would have been a program-altering win. It was there for the taking, but key mistakes were the difference between 4-0 and 3-1. Nonetheless, there were many positives to take from Maryland’s performance.
testudotimes.com

Big Ten weekend review: week four

Big Ten teams registered a total record of 7-6 this week, highlighted by statement victories and a few deflating losses. Here’s what stood out from this weekend. Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley led his team on the road for a Saturday afternoon clash with Jim Harbaugh and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
