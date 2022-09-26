Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
MM 9.28: Maryland men’s soccer’s Nick Richardson named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Maryland men’s soccer redshirt senior defender Nick Richardson was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following a successful week in Big Ten play, as the Terps tied Penn State, 3-3, and earned a 1-0 win over No. 13 Ohio State. Richardson had a tremendous impact in both...
Meghan Ryan Nemzer has already changed the culture of Maryland women’s soccer
A 4-19-7 record in the last two seasons had Maryland women’s soccer searching for answers. Former head coach Ray Leone’s contract expired at the end of the 2021 season, and Meghan Ryan Nemzer, a Maryland native with 15 years of experience on the Rutgers coaching staff, was hired.
MM 9.26: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball’s schedule times and TV information released
The official start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball, along with the start of year 21 for Brenda Frese and Maryland women’s basketball is exactly six weeks away. With the season around the corner, both teams had their TV schedule and tip times announced by...
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its seven-point loss at No. 4 Michigan
Faced with one of the toughest challenges it will see all season, Maryland football traveled to play at No. 4 Michigan on Saturday. The Terps held their own against one of the top teams in the Big Ten but couldn’t pull off what would have been a program-altering win. It was there for the taking, but key mistakes were the difference between 4-0 and 3-1. Nonetheless, there were many positives to take from Maryland’s performance.
Big Ten weekend review: week four
Big Ten teams registered a total record of 7-6 this week, highlighted by statement victories and a few deflating losses. Here’s what stood out from this weekend. Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley led his team on the road for a Saturday afternoon clash with Jim Harbaugh and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines.
Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season
Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
