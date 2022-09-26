Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
wcbi.com
Harvey’s in Tupelo hosts St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Diners at one Tupelo restaurant had their meal served by a celebrity during a fundraiser for St. Jude Monday night. Harvey’s in Tupelo hosted the St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night. Diners were served by local celebrities including Fire Chief Kelly Elliott, Police Chief John Quaka, Miss Pure International Junior Teen Hailee Alexis, Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, St. Jude Patient Lily Baker, Ellie Fowler, and WCBI’s Allie Martin.
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Reality Fair illustrates budgetary challenges to students
If you asked the average teen how much her parents spend for housing, you’re likely to get a blank stare. That’s probably true for most of the household expenses families regularly incur each month. If you ask the typical teen how much income his family earns, he probably gives you that same blank stare.
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Commercial Dispatch
JA gives Lowndes students dose of ‘reality’
Students at the Lowndes County School District Career and Technology Center got a reality check Tuesday with the annual Reality Fair. Each year Junior Auxiliary of Columbus visits the various LCSD schools to put on the reality fair that turns the game of Life into real life. Students are given...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus, Starkville show sales tax revenue growth
Columbus and Starkvilles’ yearly sales tax collections are up 3 and 7 percent, respectively, from the 2021 fiscal year, while West Point lags behind both year to year and its current fiscal year-to-date, according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Columbus received $898,820 in September sales...
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
wcbi.com
Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning. This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants. Ten people make up the group. City leaders, administrators, and four...
wcbi.com
BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
Commercial Dispatch
Edward McDowell Jr.
COLUMBUS — Edward Franklin “Eddie Mac” McDowell Jr., 71, died Sept. 26, 2022, at Dugan Nursing Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commercial Dispatch
Candidates tout experience, importance of rehabilitation
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In 20 years on the bench, Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens has presided over more than 300 jury trials ranging from bad checks to capital murder cases where the death penalty is in play. When Oktibbeha County gets a county court next year, he’ll be especially happy...
Commercial Dispatch
Gayle Glenn
Gayle Pigue Glenn, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Columbus, MS. Gayle grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi and graduated from Biloxi High School before attending college at the Mississippi University for Women. She considered Columbus her home and was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus. Gayle loved to travel the world, be outside in her garden, and play bridge with her friends. Some may remember her dress shop Friends Two. She adored painting and was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Magnolia Tennis Club. Gayle embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love, and grace, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: School grades are cause for optimism, though point to middle school concerns
No matter how old you are you are likely to remember the anticipation that accompanied Report Card day. For the top students, it was a day of affirmation. For struggling students, it was a day to be dreaded. For those whose performance fell between those poles, it was a mix of both.
Commercial Dispatch
70 apply for Columbus police chief
Nearly 70 people applied for Columbus police chief vacancy, city officials reported Tuesday, but only about half of them meet the minimum requirements. Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell said 67 applications were received by the Sept. 19 deadline, and three came in after the deadline. Mitchell said 35 applicants meet...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
impact601.com
Third structure fire for Jones County in over 9 hours
Calhoun Community--For the third time in just over 9 hours, Jones County firefighters responded to a structure fire. This third incident was on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community shortly after Noon. Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded and found a single wide mobile home with visible flames throughout the structure, having already breached the roof of the home.
Commercial Dispatch
Julie Darty Dennis wants to keep making Mississippi State ‘a volleyball school’
STARKVILLE — When Mississippi State volleyball coach Julie Darty Dennis interviewed for her job with the Bulldogs in 2017, she walked around the Newell-Grissom Building and pointed out the things she wanted to improve. Over the past five years, MSU administration has granted all her requests. Items already checked...
