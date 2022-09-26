ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments

Gee Eric
2d ago

Wow. Please don’t forget to enlighten us all when Roman cuts his fingernails.

Reply(1)
5

PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES

Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
wrestlingrumors.net

Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue

You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Returns On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns

He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health

After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event

As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
STOCKTON, CA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (9/27/22)

The AEW Dynamite episode airing tonight on TBS will be live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. The fallout from last week’s Grand Slam episodes will be featured on Dynamite. In a World Title Eliminator match, new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW, while new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend against the debuting Bandido and Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Sera Deeb.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Scott Steiner Jokes That Bron Breakker Owes Him Money For Move He Uses

Second generation superstar and "NXT" champion Bron Breakker sat down with his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner, for an episode of "Table for 3" on Peacock. One of the topics discussed was the use of family moves and gear, of which Breakker claimed ownership. After Rick asked his son to give him back his singlet and boots, Scott jokingly told his nephew, "you owe me money every time you use my s**t," referencing Breakker's use of the "The Frankensteiner" and "Steiner Recliner," which garnered a big laugh at the table.
