Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Doc's Sports Service
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Odds/Point Spread: Colts (-3.5) The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday where they will meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1). Tennessee opens as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 44.5. The Tennessee Titans head into this matchup 1-2 for this season. The last time...
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
NFL・
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
Texans vs. Chargers: Point spread, over/under for Week 4
A theme for the Houston Texans through the first three weeks of the season is they give away games in the fourth quarter. The Texans were locked with the Chicago Bears 20-20 throughout the fourth quarter in Week 3, but quarterback Davis Mills’ interception that was returned at the Texans’ own 12-yard line allowed Chicago to kick the game-winning field goal.
Cabrera hits 507th homer to help Tigers beat Royals 2-1
Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.
KC Royals got on the board early, but offense struggles in 2-1 loss to the Tigers
Daniel Lynch turned in a strong outing, but took the loss with the offense scuffling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm eventually made landfall near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out onto the silty and sandy bay floor, despite warnings from local officials. Tampa Bay has a normal average deputy of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying also happened in 2017, when experts said Hurricane Irma caused a negative surge. Because a tropical storm’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Hurricane Ian were blowing from east to west with so much force that they pushed the water from the bay into the Gulf of Mexico.
Comments / 0