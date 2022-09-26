ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Chargers: Point spread, over/under for Week 4

A theme for the Houston Texans through the first three weeks of the season is they give away games in the fourth quarter. The Texans were locked with the Chicago Bears 20-20 throughout the fourth quarter in Week 3, but quarterback Davis Mills’ interception that was returned at the Texans’ own 12-yard line allowed Chicago to kick the game-winning field goal.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm eventually made landfall near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out onto the silty and sandy bay floor, despite warnings from local officials. Tampa Bay has a normal average deputy of about 12 feet (4 meters). The phenomenon of the bay emptying also happened in 2017, when experts said Hurricane Irma caused a negative surge. Because a tropical storm’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Hurricane Ian were blowing from east to west with so much force that they pushed the water from the bay into the Gulf of Mexico.
FLORIDA STATE

