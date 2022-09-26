ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana Kids: 8-year-old creates video game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Coding, which is also commonly called ‘computer programming,’ is tough for adults, let alone kids. But one child in Baton Rouge has mastered it and even created his own video game. Mason Prestridge-Hoover is the local eight-year-old who already has an impressive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
WAFB

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission

If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA

