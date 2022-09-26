Read full article on original website
Walking for a cure: Baton Rouge nonprofit invites public to Type 1 Diabetes walkathon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year, 64,000 people are diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that impairs the pancreas and requires them to take insulin for the rest of their lives. The illness is type 1 diabetes and it affects 1.45 million people in the U.S. Unlike type 2...
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
Louisiana Kids: 8-year-old creates video game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Coding, which is also commonly called ‘computer programming,’ is tough for adults, let alone kids. But one child in Baton Rouge has mastered it and even created his own video game. Mason Prestridge-Hoover is the local eight-year-old who already has an impressive...
“Time capsule on wheels” sparks the imagination in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – “Barney wishes he had a car like this!” Those words came from the current owner of the 1972 Ford Custom 500 429 Police Interceptor seen below. Have you ever been in transit around Livingston Parish and noticed this older police car?. If you...
Family receives widespread support since murder of Allie Rice
Since LSU student Allie Rice was killed inside her car on September 16, her aunt and godmother Susie Rice said family members have received an overwhelming amount of support.
Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
Family of Allison Rice continue to honor her life, thanks community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Allison Rice will continue to honor her life and wants to thank the community. The father of LSU student Allie Rice says his daughter was a true daddy’s girl. Paul Rice says the mission now is to keep Allie’s memory alive.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
This Week in Baton Rouge: Wellness activities, Halloween crafts and free museum admission
If you need a mental break, wellness week activities include meditation, yoga, tarot readings, and many other peaceful activities. Wellness Week is a three-day event hosted by Sofia on Campus, a holistic health and alternative wellness organization. Activities begin on Monday, Sept. 26 and last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Registration is required, but the events are free. You can register ahead of time on Eventbrite.
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant set to open first Baton Rouge location Friday
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.
High schoolers meeting with hundreds of colleges Wednesday morning at the River Center
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of high school students across Baton Rouge are heading to the Raising Cane’s River Center Wednesday morning for the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) College Fair. During NACAC, students will be able to meet face-to-face with more than...
