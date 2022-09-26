David M. Copeland passed away on September 24, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. He was born on April 16, 1966 in Riverhead, New York. The family moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1974. David graduated from Liberty High School, where he was an avid tennis and soccer player. He worked at Chilli Peppers in the Outer Banks and was a beloved member of the Chilli Peppers family. During his many years in OBX, David spent many days in his fishing boat on the ocean and sound.

