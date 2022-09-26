Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Dare County will have a remote learning day on Friday, Sept. 30, due to weather concerns
Dare County district and local school officials announced on Wednesday that all Dare County Schools will have a remote instructional day on Friday, September 30, due to concerns about possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. All schools will have a normal instructional day on Thursday, September 29, and teachers will communicate...
islandfreepress.org
NC’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center will visit Ocracoke on Oct. 13
On October 13, tourism-related businesses in Hyde County – and surrounding counties – will have an opportunity to meet with Visit North Carolina staff to learn about the organization’s research, marketing, public relations, international tourism, sports, RetireNC and Outdoor NC programs, and other services. Visit North Carolina’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center (TRAC) will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Berkley Barn at 58 Water Plant Rd. in Ocracoke.
obxtoday.com
Manteo resident receives prestigious STAR Award
The Democratic Women of North Carolina (DWNC) have honored Manteo resident Laura Allendorf with a 2022 STAR Award. Allendorf received this award for her “outstanding dedication, tireless work, and loyal commitment in support of the values and principles of the Democratic Party, its causes, and candidates.” It was presented at the DWNC’s 62nd Annual State Convention, September 24-25, in Greensboro, NC.
islandfreepress.org
First-Ever Fall in Love Festival on October 2 will benefit Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation
A new Avon-based festival featuring live music, regional artists, and food vendors is being launched on Sunday, October 2, with proceeds going to a very worthy local organization – the Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF). The Fall in Love Festival will be held on Sunday evening at Kavon Park,...
outerbanksvoice.com
David M. Copeland, September 24
David M. Copeland passed away on September 24, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. He was born on April 16, 1966 in Riverhead, New York. The family moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1974. David graduated from Liberty High School, where he was an avid tennis and soccer player. He worked at Chilli Peppers in the Outer Banks and was a beloved member of the Chilli Peppers family. During his many years in OBX, David spent many days in his fishing boat on the ocean and sound.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board approves site plans for trade center, public services site project
The Nags Head Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the site plans for a trade center and for the redesign and construction at the public services facility at its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. Vice Chair Kristi Wright was not in attendance. Michael Strader, P.E., of Quible & Associates, P.C., submitted...
islandfreepress.org
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed due to potential for inclement weather
This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
islandfreepress.org
Dare Ed Board reviewing 22 superintendent candidates
In the latest update on the search for a permanent successor to former Dare Schools Superintendent John Farrelly, the Dare County Board of Education is reviewing the 22 applicants for the position, although there is no word on whether the list has been winnowed down. Following Farrelly’s sudden resignation, announced...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution
Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
