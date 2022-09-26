ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
islandfreepress.org

NC’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center will visit Ocracoke on Oct. 13

On October 13, tourism-related businesses in Hyde County – and surrounding counties – will have an opportunity to meet with Visit North Carolina staff to learn about the organization’s research, marketing, public relations, international tourism, sports, RetireNC and Outdoor NC programs, and other services. Visit North Carolina’s Tourism Resource Assistance Center (TRAC) will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Berkley Barn at 58 Water Plant Rd. in Ocracoke.
OCRACOKE, NC
obxtoday.com

Manteo resident receives prestigious STAR Award

The Democratic Women of North Carolina (DWNC) have honored Manteo resident Laura Allendorf with a 2022 STAR Award. Allendorf received this award for her “outstanding dedication, tireless work, and loyal commitment in support of the values and principles of the Democratic Party, its causes, and candidates.” It was presented at the DWNC’s 62nd Annual State Convention, September 24-25, in Greensboro, NC.
MANTEO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Entertainment
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
outerbanksvoice.com

David M. Copeland, September 24

David M. Copeland passed away on September 24, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. He was born on April 16, 1966 in Riverhead, New York. The family moved to Bedford, Virginia in 1974. David graduated from Liberty High School, where he was an avid tennis and soccer player. He worked at Chilli Peppers in the Outer Banks and was a beloved member of the Chilli Peppers family. During his many years in OBX, David spent many days in his fishing boat on the ocean and sound.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashby#Hatteras Library
islandfreepress.org

Dare Ed Board reviewing 22 superintendent candidates

In the latest update on the search for a permanent successor to former Dare Schools Superintendent John Farrelly, the Dare County Board of Education is reviewing the 22 applicants for the position, although there is no word on whether the list has been winnowed down. Following Farrelly’s sudden resignation, announced...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution

Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
NAGS HEAD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy