Escambia County, FL

Hurricane Ian prep: Where to get sand bags in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties

By Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties remained out of Hurricane Ian's cone of uncertainty Monday morning, but local emergency officials encouraged residents to remain alert.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. Monday had Hurricane Ian located about 100 west of Grand Cayman. Ian was moving toward the northwest at 13 mph and was expected to turn more toward the north Monday afternoon.

A north-northeast turn was forecast for Tuesday evening or early Wednesday that will put the Gulf Coast of the Florida Peninsula in Ian's crosshairs. Maximum sustained wind speeds were near 80 mph with higher wind gusts. Rapid strengthening was expected Tuesday.

Ian was expected to become a major hurricane by Monday evening when it was near western Cuba.

Hurricane Ian now a Category 1 storm: Hurricane watch issued for portions of Florida's West Coast

Closures: Gulf Islands National Seashore closes Fort Pickens, other areas before Hurricane Ian

"I am glad to see we are currently out of the cone but keep in mind we have been in and out of the cone a couple of times now," said Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins in a news release from the county. "It's still too early to let our guard down."

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday at his weekly press conference that people in Northwest Florida should watch the storm closely and be prepared if the track shifts.

"We all remember Sally where it was projected to go somewhere else," Robinson said. "It wasn't projected to come here and ended up coming right here. So until this is no longer an event that that poses any threat in the Gulf of Mexico, I am going to say that we need to be vigilantly prepared."

Robinson said the city is working closely with Escambia County Emergency Management to coordinate storm response.

"This is going to be a storm that's in the Gulf, and it's going to do some significant damage somewhere," Robinson said. "We'll continue to monitor. If we get through this and we're unscathed at that point, we'll look and see whatever we can do to help."

Where to get sandbags?

  • Baars Field Athletic Park, 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park, 4711 North W St., Pensacola
  • Don Sutton Park, 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department, 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park, 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Travis M. Nelson Park, 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola
  • Pace Fire and Rescue, Pace
  • Pine Forest and Carroll, Milton
  • Leisure and Citrus, Holley by the Sea
  • Tiger Point Park, Gulf Breeze

The sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations.

Hurricane Ian update: Hurricane Ian could bring 'catastrophic' damage to Florida. Tropical wave could become depression

Escambia, Santa Rosa impacts

Swell associated with Ian will likely lead to dangerous rip currents and surf along with rapidly building seas offshore by mid-week.

Surf heights are expected to rise rapidly Tuesday night into Wednesday and may persist later into the week. A moderate risk of rip currents is expected Tuesday night, with a high risk going into effect on Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

It is too early for residents to let their guard down about possible coastal flooding or surge impacts, according to local officials.

How else can I prepare?

Residents were encouraged to be one-week ready, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. They are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets.

Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time.

