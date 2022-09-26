Enjoy live music, rolled ice cream and all-day breakfast at this Breaux Bridge classic

What is more Louisiana than a boudin-stuffed beignet? It's finding this treat in the Crawfish Capital of the World.

Tante Marie, located in Breaux Bridge's historic downtown, serves one of the best brunches in the area complete with live music and plenty of cocktails. This local gem is growing into a regional favorite.

Angela Theriot is the owner of Tante Maire and its neighboring ice cream shop Moo Cow Moo. Theriot, a native of St. Martinville, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. She owned a restaurant and feed store with her husband for several years. She describes herself as creative and loves solving problems, especially in business.

" I am crazy creative," Theriot said. "I didn't realize what was between my two ears for a while. Once I get something like working, I don't like working it anymore. So, Moo Cow Moo was open for a little over a year before I came here [Tante Marie]. I had worked the bugs out before moving. I want to keep the restaurant the same essentially with a few tweaks here or there."

Theriot took over ownership of Tante Marie in late 2020. She initially became involved with the restaurant when she brought her rolled ice cream into the neighboring space. Moo Cow Moo was a big hit in St. Martinville. Although she never imagined herself as an ice cream shop owner, it has become a passion project of hers. Moo Cow Moo is one of the only places where you can get the rolled ice cream specialty treat, and it's worth the drive.

Before ice cream was added this restaurant was celebrated for serving delicious and hearty breakfast and lunch items. Some of their most popular items include beignets, boudin grilled cheese, steakburger, shrimp and grit, and the build-your-own wrap. Tante Maire prides itself on using fresh, local ingredients and cooking everything to order. Another popular feature of the restaurant is the full-service coffee bar and barista ready to make your mornings a little brighter.

Going into her second year as owner Theriot has big plans for the future of the business. She is looking into offering catering for the surrounding areas, bringing their famous food to your next gathering. Another addition is a dedicated dinner menu. Although they do serve non-breakfast items Theriot noticed a lack of dinner foods and appetizers.

"When people come in for an evening meal, we want more to offer them than just breakfast and burgers," she said. "We will keep those things on the menu, but this will help Tante Marie develop customers outside of our brunch window."

Every Saturday the restaurant hosts a traditional Cajun jam they call Biscuits and Jam, and Sundays feature live music from established artists. So if you are dying to try those boudin beignets, this is a great opportunity. Tante Marie is located at 107 North Main Street, in Breaux Bridge for a full menu visit jamsandbiscuits.com, and for performer information and updates visit www.facebook.com/TanteMarieCafe.