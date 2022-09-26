ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
musictimes.com

Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?

The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
GLENDALE, AZ
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dr. Dre Offers Super Bowl Halftime Show Advice to Rihanna

Dr. Dre, the mastermind behind the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, shared a few words of advice for next year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer, Rihanna. “Put the right people around you, and have fun,” Dre told Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”
NFL
Vibe

Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List

Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator.  TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary'Nope' Blazes Box Office With $44 Million DebutJordan Peele's 'NOPE' Is Coming To Life At Universal Studios Hollywood Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine, Queen Latifah, 52, wrote a guest feature about Keke, detailing their history together.  Furthermore, Latifah labeled the actress “one of the most talented human beings” she’s...
CELEBRITIES

