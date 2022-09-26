Read full article on original website
Kathie A. Jewell, 82, of Northborough
– Kathie Ann Jewell, 82, died peacefully in Marlborough on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born in Worcester, Kathie grew up in Northborough, graduated Bancroft School in Worcester and attended Syracuse University. Beautiful and full of drama, a prolific poet, during and after high school she played summer stock in New...
Richard M. Balser, 62, of Marlborough
– Richard M. Balser, 62, of Marlborough died Monday September 26, 2022. He was born in Hawthorne, California the son of the late Richard A. and Cecelia I. ( Iacovino) Balser. He was a graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Vocational High School Class of 1977. Richard entered the United States...
Marlborough police log, Sept. 30 edition
8:57 a.m. The Heights at Marlborough Apts/Briarwood Ln. Harassment. 10:43 a.m. Ames St. MVA property damage only. 10:46 a.m. Starbucks/Apex Dr. MVA property damage only. 10:57 a.m. Marlborough Hills Health Care/Northboro Road East. Medical. 12:24 p.m. Dunkin Donuts/Lakeside Ave. MVA property damage only. 12:48 p.m. Phelps St. Harassment. 12:52 p.m....
Gary Dufresne, 66, of Grafton
– DUFRESNE, Gary of Grafton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2022, at the age of 66. Prior to retirement he worked as an Engineer for MKS for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
Simmi Doyle, 79, of Westborough
– Simmi Doyle (Tankle), 79, of Westborough passed away of heart failure at home on September 20, 2022, with her daughter Susan, niece Naomi, and dear friend and caregiver Victoria by her side. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 55 years, Joseph Doyle. Simmi was a force to...
Lawrence A. McGrail, 84, of Grafton
– Lawrence Anthony McGrail, 84, of Grafton, MA passed away on Wednesday, September 21st, with his loving family and passionate caregivers by his side. Along with his beloved wife Gail (Riordan) McGrail of Grafton, Larry is survived by his four children and five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy and in his own words, the greatest accomplishments of his life. His children include Maureen McGrail and husband Randy Fritz of Crown Point, Indiana, Gene McGrail of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Matthew McGrail and his wife Mary (Kavanagh) McGrail of Auburn, Massachusetts and Andrew McGrail and his predeceased wife Jennifer (Goguen) McGrail of Keene, New Hampshire. His grandchildren include Lily Fritz of Indiana, Conor and Molly McGrail of Massachusetts, and Adam and Lucas McGrail of New Hampshire. Larry also leaves behind his beloved brother Thomas F. McGrail, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Chadds Ford, PA, and his dear sister Mary-Margaret McGrail of Alexandra, Virgina. Larry was predeceased by his sister Judith and her late husband Al Pettirrossi, his sister Madeline and husband Joe Wiensko, and his sister Ellen McGrail. Larry also leaves an extended family that includes many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.
Joseph M. McKiernan, 61, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Joseph M. McKiernan, 61, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born in Lawrence, one of eight children of the late John F. and Marion (Hey) McKiernan. Joe is survived by his siblings, John E. McKiernan and his wife Maria, of Wasilla, AK,...
Grafton police log, Sept. 30 edition
2:16 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. 3:26 a.m. Messier St. Ambulance – medical. 10:11 a.m. Old Westboro Rd./North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:20 a.m. Oak St. Animal complaint. 12:43 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious person. 4:01 p.m. Milford Rd. Motor vehicle stop. Monday, Sept. 12. 2:13 a.m. Paxton...
Ursula Langway, 88, of Southborough
– Ursula Luisa (Krehn) Langway, 88, of Southborough, died peacefully on September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. Ursula was the beloved wife of Robert W. Langway and the adored mother of Linda Orentlich and her husband Frederick of Northborough; Deborah Kennedy and her husband Douglas of Hudson; Julie Kebartas of Hudson; Robert Jr. and his wife Nancy of Southborough; and Lori Howley and her husband Richard of Newburyport; the devoted grandmother of Meghan Williams; Jordan and Tyler Howley; Jessica, Justin and Jason Langway; Austin and Jared Orentlich; and Karleigh, Bobby and Viktoriya Kebartas. In August 2022, she became the great grandmother to Kennedy Williams. Ursula is also survived by her sister, Anne Marie Guerin, of France; her cousin, Steffi Lang, of Minnesota; and two cousins, Hazel and Monica Peiser, of London.
Patricia A. Barbato, 84, of Shrewsbury
– Patricia A. Barbato, 84, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at UMass Hospital. Patricia is survived by her sister, Wendy M. Lyon and her husband Stephen, with whom she lived until six years ago; her brother, Robert F. Barbato of Worcester; six nieces and nephews, Michael Lyon, Keith Lyon and his wife Kayla, Ashley Kelly and her husband Joseph, Amber Lyon, Michelle Lovell and her husband David, and Robert Barbato and his wife Linda; seven great nieces and great nephews; along with friends at Saint Francis Adult Day Care. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Priscilla in November 2018. Patricia was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Etolo “Eli” M. and Evelyn R. (Franon) Barbato.
Marlborough Raising Cane’s location to open in 2023
MARLBOROUGH – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant is getting close to opening at 141 Boston Post Road West. According to its national office, the restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2023. This comes after the representatives of a nearby McDonald’s appealed the City Council’s decision to grant...
Shrewsbury police log, Sept. 30 edition
7:28 a.m. Audubon Dr. Animal complaint. 9:41 a.m. Washington St. Animal complaint. 1:16 p.m. Boston Tpke. Preserve the peace. 1:36 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Animal complaint. 2:24 p.m. Main St. Medical call. 3:26 p.m. Phillips Ave. Animal complaint. 4:27 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV. 4:55 p.m. Main St. Disturbance. 5:14 p.m....
Westborough library to host forums on expansion plans
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Public Library has planned a series of public forums so residents can learn more about the proposed renovation/expansion. Residents will decide on the project at the Fall Town Meeting on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at Westborough High School. The forums will be held:. Thursday,...
A sunny Homecoming at Westborough High
WESTBOROUGH – On Saturday, the Westborough High School’s (WHS) Student Council sponsored the annual Homecoming Festival just before the football game against Hopkinton. Held just outside Mewhiney Field under sunny skies, the festival featured 15 booths sponsored by the student council, four class office booths, more than 20 WHS club booths, a dunk tank and four food trucks including the Moooving Cow.
Westborough Arts in Common returns Oct. 1
WESTBOROUGH – Arts in Common will feature juried artisans, live bands and performers, community art activities, gourmet food trucks and a craft beer tent at its 12th annual event on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be at Bay State Commons, 600 Union...
Marlborough hopes to hire substance use prevention coordinator
MARLBOROUGH – The city’s Health Department will soon add a substance use prevention coordinator and intervention specialist. According to Director of Public Health John Garside, once the City Council approves the position, the Board of Health would advertise it “hopefully within a couple of months.”. During the...
ARHS field hockey dribbles past Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School girls varsity field hockey team beat Marlborough 5-2 on the Panthers home turf Sept. 19. Algonquin Head Coach Jennifer Brown said her team has been playing “really pretty hockey” this season. She added, “They are playing great … we were...
