– Lawrence Anthony McGrail, 84, of Grafton, MA passed away on Wednesday, September 21st, with his loving family and passionate caregivers by his side. Along with his beloved wife Gail (Riordan) McGrail of Grafton, Larry is survived by his four children and five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy and in his own words, the greatest accomplishments of his life. His children include Maureen McGrail and husband Randy Fritz of Crown Point, Indiana, Gene McGrail of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Matthew McGrail and his wife Mary (Kavanagh) McGrail of Auburn, Massachusetts and Andrew McGrail and his predeceased wife Jennifer (Goguen) McGrail of Keene, New Hampshire. His grandchildren include Lily Fritz of Indiana, Conor and Molly McGrail of Massachusetts, and Adam and Lucas McGrail of New Hampshire. Larry also leaves behind his beloved brother Thomas F. McGrail, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Chadds Ford, PA, and his dear sister Mary-Margaret McGrail of Alexandra, Virgina. Larry was predeceased by his sister Judith and her late husband Al Pettirrossi, his sister Madeline and husband Joe Wiensko, and his sister Ellen McGrail. Larry also leaves an extended family that includes many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews across the country.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO