Politics

New Jersey 101.5

Bill Spadea crossing the Hudson to promote common sense

There's an election fast approaching. And as I make my way around the state, it's crystal clear that parents, teachers, cops, small business owners and everyone in between are fed up. They're fed up with over-regulation and intrusion of government in our daily lives. Fed up with absurd regulations that...
EDUCATION
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Christine Todd Whitman
New Jersey 101.5

You're not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey

The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Gop
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

How DWI Law Has Evolved in New Jersey

Do you know the differences in New Jersey DWI law between the previous law and the December 2019 amendments to 39:4-50? If you have been arrested for a DUI offense, you need a comprehensive understanding. The differences are significant and affect the daily lives of those convicted of driving while intoxicated charges across the state. Another tremendous factor in what role a conviction under the new law will play is whether your attorney is experienced with defending against it. You would be surprised how many attorneys out there haven’t handled very many DWI’s since before the December 2019 amendments. This is a serious issue and WILL negatively affect the outcome of your case and, therefore, your life in a very big way. For this reason, it is advisable to find an attorney who has successfully handled thousands of DWI cases on behalf of clients throughout their careers, and many DUI charges since the changes to DWI laws took effect.
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

915k N.J. voters have requested absentee ballots so far

The 2022 general election is officially underway. 915,010 New Jersey voters have so far requested an absentee ballot for the November election, representing around 14% of the state’s registered voters (both active and inactive), according to an analysis conducted by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. As is usually...
ELECTIONS
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

How NJ can help areas affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is closing in on Cuba, the Gulf of Mexico, and the surrounding areas and while the outcome is uncertain, that doesn’t mean we can’t help be prepared. New Jersey has always been successful in raising money and acquiring donations in times of need and it's important we continue to do so.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

