Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
First Coast News

NAS Jax will close to non-essential personnel as Hurricane Ian threatens the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) announced Wednesday that it will be closing to non-essential personnel beginning at 4 p.m. Based on inclement weather, NAS Jax said all facilities aboard the station will remain closed through Thursday and possibly Friday. The Visitor Control Center (Pass and ID office) will remain open until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
brunswickga.org

Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures

Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
News4Jax.com

Mayport begins moving ships ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayport is in the process of relocating all ships and aircraft as Hurricane Ian approaches. That process started Tuesday morning and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was one of the first to move. It’s still not clear what impact Hurricane Ian might have at Naval Station Mayport,...
First Coast News

Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
floridapolitics.com

Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian

The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
News4Jax.com

WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

Hurricane Ian crossed beyond Cuba and is expected to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it starts to approach Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane. Take a look below...
