Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Unfolding as forecast, big impacts for Jacksonville | September 28 6pm
Hurricane Ian will continue to weaken as it approaches Jacksonville. The storm is slowly moving across the state after making landfall midday Wednesday.
News4Jax.com
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
NAS Jax will close to non-essential personnel as Hurricane Ian threatens the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) announced Wednesday that it will be closing to non-essential personnel beginning at 4 p.m. Based on inclement weather, NAS Jax said all facilities aboard the station will remain closed through Thursday and possibly Friday. The Visitor Control Center (Pass and ID office) will remain open until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Tuesday afternoon update
While still technically a category three hurricane, Ian is expected to reach category four. Currently, Hurricane Ian is about 500 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla.
brunswickga.org
Hurricane Preparedness: Ian Updates & Closures
Hurricane Ian will impact Glynn County beginning late Wednesday evening, lasting through Saturday. Republic Services (trash collection) will start at 5:30AM on Thursday morning. Service interruptions may occur depending on the strength of the wind and road conditions. Red Cross is in route to Brunswick. Conditions will include heavy rain,...
News4Jax.com
Reprint from the Weather Authority Newsletter: There is always a plot twist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 🌀Hurricane Forecasting: There is always a plot twist. (8 a.m. Tuesday - There is a building consensus from the various forecast models that a slower and more easterly track may allow Ian to track very near, or just east of Jacksonville on Friday, is this the plot twist?)
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Mayport begins moving ships ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayport is in the process of relocating all ships and aircraft as Hurricane Ian approaches. That process started Tuesday morning and the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was one of the first to move. It’s still not clear what impact Hurricane Ian might have at Naval Station Mayport,...
News4Jax.com
Clay residents get ready, officials say area could see flooding countywide as Hurricane Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are warning of potential flooding countywide. That includes perpetually flooded areas like Black Creek as well as small street flooding because of concerns that the ground is already heavily saturated. Chris Hedden has his pontoon boat ready to sail out if things...
St Johns County placed under Tropical Storm Warning
Areas of coastal St. Johns County were placed on warnings for tropical storm and storm surge as Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 and continues its track to Florida. Residents are cautioned of the potential for life-threatening conditions within the next 36 hours. The affected areas in St. Johns are...
First Coast News
Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
floridapolitics.com
Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Nocatee man shares extensive hurricane prep list with neighbors
NOCATEE, Fla. — Buying water and batteries - those are some of the first things most people think of when it comes to preparing for a storm. One Nocatee man is buying those and so much more - he's taking hurricane prep to the next level as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
News4Jax.com
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek
Hurricane Ian crossed beyond Cuba and is expected to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it starts to approach Florida. Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane. Take a look below...
Comments / 4