Week 7 Pick'ems
I knew that last week’s matchup with Centennial was going to be tough and it was for Dickson County. Good news for the Cougars is they have a matchup with LaVergne coming up. LaVergne isn’t having a good season and the Wolverines bring in a 1-5 record. It’ll...
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
Tennessee Vols fan throws out hilarious idea to troll SEC rival
A Tennessee Vols fan made a hilarious suggestion on Twitter this week that would completely embarrass one of UT’s SEC East rivals. Twitter user @UTFootvol suggested that Tennessee fans “checker” Vanderbilt’s stadium when the Vols visit Nashville later this fall. Here’s the idea:. The suggestion...
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Josh Heupel and the Vols beat Florida because of one decision that was the exact opposite of what Jeremy Pruitt used to do
The Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in large part because of Josh Heupel’s aggressive pre-halftime approach that differed greatly from the approach we saw from previous UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt. With under three minutes to play in the first half, the Vols got the ball...
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Deaprtment, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a semi-truck carrying tortilla chips [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
Pieces of grenade found near Joelton mailbox
The device was discovered around 9 a.m. at a mailbox for a home on Valley View Road.
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
