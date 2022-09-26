Read full article on original website
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei and Missoni focus on transformation
Milan Fashion Week's third day, mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer, was all about transformation.Sometimes inner transformation, like at Gucci, or brand transformation, like at Missoni. And sometimes it was about upgrading the style game, like at Sunnei.Here are some highlights from Friday’s shows.GUCCI'S ‘TWINSBURG’ Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele constructed a parallel universe on the runway with a surprise theatrical reveal.For his Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed ‘’Twinsburg,’’ Michele staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in identical looks in synchronic stride.For the final...
70 Years of Moncler With Remo Ruffini
From the Alpine slopes of Monestier-de-Clermont to the back streets of London and Fifth Avenue’s glossy windows,. is a brand that has carved out a niche of its own. Born in 1952 in that aforementioned French town, Moncler is identified by its signature quilted Maya jacket – a staple that defined the Milanese Paninaro trend of the ‘80s. Despite it being a down jacket designed for keeping you warm, many of its wearers couldn’t be further away from the cold – unless you count their drip. A statement in itself, the Maya jacket has become the quintessential piece for Moncler, a brand that’s always decided to approach fashion in a, well, rather non-fashion way. But its wearers disagree, and seven decades on, Moncler has celebrated its birthday with a landmark fashion show in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, bringing almost 18,000 people together.
Ashley Graham Tastes the Rainbow in a Multicolored Etro Two-Piece and Purple Peep-Toe Mules
Ashley Graham practiced her runway walk on the streets of Milan dressed in rainbow wears in a video posted to her Instagram today during Milan Fashion Week just ahead of the Etro’s spring 2023 show. Graham has been busy this fashion month, the star having had sat front row and or walked in many shows during the fashionable romp, including shows like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Boss and Tommy Hilfiger. Graham’s colorful wears consisted of a knitted long-sleeve crop-top with an ombre pink to orange and then light blue gradient, which she paired with a matching knitted midi skirt in the same...
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Naomi Campbell Eats Up Future On The Runway At The Hugo Boss Milan Fashion Week Show
On Thursday, the superstars strut their stuff down the catwalk in honor of the brand's fall-winter collection which plays on the fashion house's impeccable taste for tailoring and customization.
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Paris Fashion Week prepares for Balmain fashion festival
Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with shows by many fashion houses and strong anticipation of Balmain’s evening fashion festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and secret celebrity performances. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 shows.COURREGESFor Courreges, a circular sandy runway featured a falling column of sand at its center evoking the sands of time — or the movie “Dune.” Off-kilter and slightly unnerving musical cadences in the soundtrack endowed the show with a sanitized, pared-down spirit.Courreges has become a brand that touts a signature mood over...
Dior SS23 at Paris Fashion Week Celebrates the Power of Women
Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Dior at Paris Fashion Week, drawing inspiration from the House’s archives. Paying homage to the concept of “fashion as an art of invention,” the collection seeks to redefine the city of Paris and allow multiple iterations of its history to live on. Debuting an exciting new print, one of the key pillars of Dior’s SS23 revolves around a scarf created in the early 1950s, utilizing an image of a map of Paris.
Yorkshire’s Matty Bovan makes Milan fashion debut with D&G backing
It was Milan by way of Yorkshire on the final weekend of its fashion week as young British designer Matty Bovan showed his collection on the Italian schedule for the first time – thanks to the financial support of major label Dolce & Gabbana. Design duo Domenico Dolce and...
Raf Simons to Show SS23 Collection In London During Frieze
It’s official — Raf Simons is showing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection in London. Previously axing his headline show during London Fashion Week following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Simons’ canceled show caused a shockwave within the fashion community as this was set to be many a showgoer’s first Simons show. Alas, the week went on with only minor hiccups along the way, and now following in Burberry‘s footsteps to reschedule, Simons has announced he will show during Frieze London in October.
Burberry’s creative director leaving in shake-up at the top
Luxury fashion house Burberry has revealed its creative director of nearly five years is stepping down just days after its chief operating officer announced plans to depart.The group said Riccardo Tisci will be leaving at the end of this month after presenting his last collection for the label this week in London.He will be replaced by former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee, who takes on the role on October 3.The announcement follows news last Friday that the group’s well-respected chief financial and operating officer, Julie Brown, is leaving next April after six years to join drugs giant GSK as...
Burberry names Daniel Lee new chief creative officer as Riccardo Tisci bows out
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Riccardo Tisci is stepping down as chief creative officer of Burberry after four years, the British luxury brand has confirmed, following months of rumours about a shift in direction under new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd. Daniel Lee, who made a surprise exit...
Daniel Lee is taking over Burberry
Before and during Burberry’s SS23 show earlier this week, rumours swirled that the collection — an ode to the British seaside — would be Riccardo Tisci’s final outing for the British heritage brand. Now, it has been confirmed that, after more than four years at the helm, he will indeed be stepping down from his chief creative officer role, and taking his place is Daniel Lee.
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
