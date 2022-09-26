Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most
WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the seditious conspiracy trial of several members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury. More than 870 people have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but...
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Lizzo visits Library of Congress to play flutes in DC
WASHINGTON - Lizzo is slated to bring her "Special" tour to the Capital One Arena Tuesday, but before she hits the stage she made a stop at the Library of Congress on Monday. Over the weekend, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited the Grammy award-winning singer to visit the library and play "a couple" flutes.
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night
WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Person shot at Union Station suffers minor wound
WASHINGTON - A person was shot in Union Station Wednesday afternoon, and officers from D.C. police and Amtrak are on the scene investigating the matter. D.C. police said they received a call just after 4 p.m. to assist Amtrak police with the incident. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. D.C. Fire and...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Race to watch: Virginia's 7th district pits Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger against GOP challenger Yesli Vega
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With less than 45 day to go before Election Day, both candidates for Virginia's 7th Congressional District were on the campaign trail in Prince William County as soon as early voting began across the state. Democrat incumbent, Abigail Spanberger, was in Woodbridge at an early voting...
Arlington Public Schools limits attendance at sporting games
Arlington County recently notified parents of some changes that will make it hard for students to attend games of schools they don’t attend. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details!
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Agencies to Treat Parts of Potomac River for Black Fly Control on September 27
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) — in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as part of a pilot program to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled for 10 a.m. September 27, 2022.
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
From helicopter pilots to ‘hotel nerds’: Navy grads aim to expand luxury accommodations in Annapolis
A pair of Naval Academy graduates have highflying dreams for the Annapolis hotel scene, a vision that earned them both friends and enemies in a town rich with tradition, but dependent on tourists. Over the past three years, former helicopter pilots Cody Monroe and Clint Ramsden, who are both in...
