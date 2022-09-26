ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most

WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Lizzo visits Library of Congress to play flutes in DC

WASHINGTON - Lizzo is slated to bring her "Special" tour to the Capital One Arena Tuesday, but before she hits the stage she made a stop at the Library of Congress on Monday. Over the weekend, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited the Grammy award-winning singer to visit the library and play "a couple" flutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night

WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Person shot at Union Station suffers minor wound

WASHINGTON - A person was shot in Union Station Wednesday afternoon, and officers from D.C. police and Amtrak are on the scene investigating the matter. D.C. police said they received a call just after 4 p.m. to assist Amtrak police with the incident. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. D.C. Fire and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE

