Health Highlights: Sept.26, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 2 days ago

Bike riding while on meth, opioids is sending thousands to ERs. Between 2019 and 2020, more than 11,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries after they rode a bicycle while high, researchers found. Read more

Thousands of U.S. kids have died riding ATVs. Every hour, four kids go to U.S. emergency rooms for injuries sustained in an ATV accident, while more than 3,000 have been killed as a result of those accidents between 1982 and 2015, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Read more

CDC says some can go without masks in nursing homes, hospitals. The agency is easing mask rules in facilities located in communities not seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Unfortunately, most areas still don’t meet that criteria. Read more

Wyoming News

Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Virus Linked to Paralyzing Illness

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple years. The outbreaks tend to peak in late summer and early fall. This summer, U.S. health officials noted an...
The Hill

These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
Alissa Rose

Early sleeping could be dangerous for older peoples

In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
msn.com

Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts

Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
IFLScience

Study Appears To Bust A Huge Myth About Cannabis Users

Several pervading stereotypes about cannabis users have been investigated by a new study, including the notion that they are "lazy" and lack motivation – and the results make these stereotypes go up in a puff of smoke. Participants who used cannabis three to four times a week showed no...
Gizmodo

Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs

Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
iheart.com

Lyme and Suicide

I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
Wyoming News

Barrasso, Smith introduce bipartisan act aimed to improve rural health care

CHEYENNE – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., who are co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday to reauthorize a key program that supports state health facilities across the country to improve health care in rural areas. The State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act of 2022 would ensure that State Offices of Rural Health have the financial resources they need to improve information-sharing, technical assistance and care delivery in rural health settings. By reauthorizing the program for...
Wyoming News

Study Probes Links Between Vaccines and Asthma in Kids, With Inconclusive Results

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Aluminum in childhood vaccines has long been the cause of speculation about a potential link to allergies and asthma, but a new study designed to figure out whether there might be a connection did not come to a definitive conclusion. While the federally funded study found a possible link, experts noted the research has important shortcomings. And the lifesaving benefits of vaccines are...
Wyoming News

Sleep Experts Warn Against Giving Melatonin to Children

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of the over-the-counter sleep aid melatonin is increasing among young people, and calls to poison control centers and visits to the emergency room are also on the rise. This is mostly because young children and teens are accidentally ingesting more of the supplement than is safe, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, the American Academy of...
Wyoming News

Two Cases Show COVID Virus Mutating Around Standard Treatment Remdesivir

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with weakened immune systems could be inadvertently helping COVID-19 develop resistance to the antiviral drug remdesivir, a new study reports. After lengthy COVID infections, two kidney transplant patients on immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection developed a mutated version of SARS-CoV-2 resistant to remdesivir, according to researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Long Island School of Medicine. “It is...
psychreg.org

Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings

Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
Wyoming News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study. ...
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

