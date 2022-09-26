Health Highlights: Sept.26, 2022​

Bike riding while on meth, opioids is sending thousands to ERs. Between 2019 and 2020, more than 11,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries after they rode a bicycle while high, researchers found. Read more

Thousands of U.S. kids have died riding ATVs. Every hour, four kids go to U.S. emergency rooms for injuries sustained in an ATV accident, while more than 3,000 have been killed as a result of those accidents between 1982 and 2015, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Read more

CDC says some can go without masks in nursing homes, hospitals. The agency is easing mask rules in facilities located in communities not seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Unfortunately, most areas still don’t meet that criteria. Read more