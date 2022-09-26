Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
Coolio death: Rapper dies aged 59, manager says
Coolio, the famed Nineties rapper, has died aged 59, according to various reports.A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.Coolio's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, told TMZ that the music artist was visiting his friend when he passed away. He also confirmed the death to Rolling Stone.Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which was released as the soundtrack for the Michelle Pfeiffer film, Dangerous Minds. The song spent three weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list.He was also known for providing the opening track “Aw,...
Newport Beach Film Festival Honors to Include Ron Howard, Eddie Redmayne and Keke Palmer
The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced it’s 2022 Festival Honors, which includes Oscar winners Ron Howard and Eddie Redmayne and actors from Jonathan Majors and Patton Oswalt to Keke Palmer and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly.) The artists will be honored at a brunch in conjunction with Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch taking place on Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort.
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song
A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip, Eddie Vedder — who credits some part of his career to Strummer — lifts up the boombox and smiles as Strummer sings about a “Ramshackle Day Parade.”
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq Two Months Ahead of Production
Tariq’s departure comes as a shock, as production was set to begin in November on Marvel’s upcoming feature about the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. More...
A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Streetwear Collection Drops Ahead of ‘Blonde’ Release
A Marilyn Monroe-inspired streetwear collection hits online stores today, just in time for the worldwide debut of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” which stars Ana de Armas’ as the iconic 1950s actor and model. The collection is a collaboration between international streetwear brand Culture King and Carré, and...
