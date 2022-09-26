ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’

A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which includes writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips, commends Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production.” The statement, obtained by People, expresses that “allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false.” “As a...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour

“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
digitalspy.com

Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film

Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
TheDailyBeast

Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)

A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama

The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
Vibe

Will Smith Set To Produce Film Adaptation Of Novel, ‘Brilliance’

Will Smith is slated to produce an adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s Brilliance, alongside director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The gig is the first to be announced following his now-infamous incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The Brilliance novel follows Nick Cooper, a federal agent who is tasked with tracking down non-neurotypical people deemed “abnorms,” or “Brilliants,” who are born with special powers. Nick is the parent of a “Brilliant” daughter and is also an “abnorm” himself. With the ability to see the future, Cooper tries to stop an impending civil war.More from VIBE.comChris Rock Responds To Will Smith's Apology: "F**k Your Hostage Video"Chris...
WWEEK

Streaming Wars: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Heat Up “The Lake House”

The greater the distance, the greater the intimacy. In Alejandro Agresti’s The Lake House (2006), a remake of the South Korean film Il Mare, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves star as two strangers who live in the same modernist home two years apart, but correspond through a time-defying mailbox. The chemistry between Bullock and Reeves (reuniting 12 years after Speed) is exquisite, especially during the iconic scene in which they dance to Paul McCartney’s “This Never Happened Before.” Netflix.
IndieWire

Margaret Qualley’s Dominatrix Drama ‘Sanctuary’ Lands at Neon’s Super

Neon is getting in bed with “Sanctuary.” Super, the boutique distribution label from Neon, has officially whipped up the distribution rights to dominatrix drama “Sanctuary” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite client Hal (Abbott) to disastrous ends. Hal attempts to terminate his relationship with Rebecca, as he is poised to inherit his late father’s professional position and fortune, but Rebecca has other ideas in store for how to...
