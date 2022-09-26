ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
invezz.com

Epic League launches action RPG ‘Dark Throne’ on Polygon

Polygon and Epic League announced the debut of Web3 game 'Dark Throne'. The platforms struck a strategic partnership in August and seek to drive more adoption of blockchain gaming. Polygon Ventures is also a strategic investor in Epic League. Polygon Studios, the gaming and NFT arm of decentralised Ethereum scaling...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

Asian Streamer Viu Approaches Profitability, Orders Slate of Original Series

Asian streaming firm Viu is approaching profitability by staying its lane and sticking with the business principles that have made it a regional success story – Asian content, AVOD and SVOD models under one roof, and resistance to over-expansion. “The industry for streaming has matured very rapidly [in part...
TV & VIDEOS
ValueWalk

Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms

London, United Kingdom, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire. After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;. Babylons. BalthazarDAO. DareNFT. ScottyBeam. FantomStarter. DAOLauncher. Liquidifty. GameStation. Synapse Network. Land in the Kitsumon metaverse...
AGRICULTURE
NewsTimes

A24, BBC, Big Deal Team on Series Commission of Web Show ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

Following an acclaimed pilot that aired last year, hit web series “Dreaming Whilst Black,” has been commissioned for a full six-part TV series for BBC Three and iPlayer. The pilot was adapted from the hugely popular web series co-written by Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes. It gathered kudos for creator, star and co-writer Salmon, including the 2022 BAFTA craft award for Emerging Talent: Fiction, The Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award and the Soho House 59% Gen Now Award.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse

The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Laura Prepon Signs With Mainstay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Prepon has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. Prepon continues to be represented by Myman Greenspan as well as Max Ulanoff at UTA for branding. “Laura’s multifaceted and unique creative voice as an actor, director, writer, and entrepreneur makes her a perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year

Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

Anonymous Content to Explore Acquisition of Grandview/Automatik

Anonymous Content is currently an exploring an acquisition of Grandview/Automatik, Variety has learned from sources. Should the deal go forward, it would merge the two management and production companies into a single entity. Sources say that the two companies had previously had limited discussions about a potential merger, but nothing was serious until recently.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2

It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
COMICS
ComicBook

Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
VIDEO GAMES

