Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated once again for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Another week, another FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb has been nominated for his third straight performance, this time based on his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers under primetime lights Thursday.

During the game, Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while the Browns handily split up the offense with a strong pass game as well.

This week, Chubb is up against Bears running back Khalil Herbert (157 rushing yards, 20 carries, two touchdowns) and Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (141 rushing yards, 17 carries, one touchdown).

To vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, click here.

AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game

An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL
