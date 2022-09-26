ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album

“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
NewsTimes

See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song

A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip, Eddie Vedder — who credits some part of his career to Strummer — lifts up the boombox and smiles as Strummer sings about a “Ramshackle Day Parade.”
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Laura Prepon Signs With Mainstay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Prepon has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. Prepon continues to be represented by Myman Greenspan as well as Max Ulanoff at UTA for branding. “Laura’s multifaceted and unique creative voice as an actor, director, writer, and entrepreneur makes her a perfect...
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

A24, BBC, Big Deal Team on Series Commission of Web Show ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

Following an acclaimed pilot that aired last year, hit web series “Dreaming Whilst Black,” has been commissioned for a full six-part TV series for BBC Three and iPlayer. The pilot was adapted from the hugely popular web series co-written by Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes. It gathered kudos for creator, star and co-writer Salmon, including the 2022 BAFTA craft award for Emerging Talent: Fiction, The Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award and the Soho House 59% Gen Now Award.
TV SERIES
NME

Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs

Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

