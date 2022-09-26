Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album ‘1989’ Has Spent More Weeks on the Billboard 200 Than ‘Fearless’ and ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Combined
Taylor Swift has released many popular albums, but 'Fearless' and '1989' are two of the most loved. Learn how they stack up against one another.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights: Everything We Know About the New Album
“I want your midnights, but I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” sang Taylor Swift on Lover. How long has she been planning this!? Ever since she used her VMA win for “All Too Well” to announce TS10, we’ve been counting down the days-hours-minutes ’til Blondie drops Midnights, her upcoming studio album.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
See Eddie Vedder Make Cameo in Emotional Joe Strummer Video for Lost Song
A new video for Joe Strummer’s recently released “Fantasy” draws from the former Clash frontman’s vaults to create a revealing, personal portrait of the late artist. The clip opens with Strummer speaking posthumously from a boombox around New York City: “People are out there doing bad things together; it’s because they’re being dehumanized,” he says. “It’s time to take the humanity back to the center of the ring.” The clip shows snippets of Strummer’s lyrics along with footage of him walking around, tipping saxophonists on beach boardwalks, riding the bus, and signing autographs. Toward the end of the clip, Eddie Vedder — who credits some part of his career to Strummer — lifts up the boombox and smiles as Strummer sings about a “Ramshackle Day Parade.”
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Split After Three Years of Dating as Both Tease Breakup Songs: Sources
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe have called it quits. The "If the World Was Ending" singer-songwriters have broken up after about three years of dating, multiple sources close to the pair confirm to PEOPLE. Reps for Michaels and Saxe did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this...
Laura Prepon Signs With Mainstay Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Laura Prepon has signed with Mainstay Entertainment for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. Prepon continues to be represented by Myman Greenspan as well as Max Ulanoff at UTA for branding. “Laura’s multifaceted and unique creative voice as an actor, director, writer, and entrepreneur makes her a perfect...
People Are Sharing Their Go-To Answers To Tricky Interview Questions, And I'm Filing These Away For Later
Save these for your next job interview.
BBC Unveils Factual, Arts Winter Slate Including Judi Dench, Elon Musk, Virgil Abloh and More
BBC have unveiled their fall/winter arts and factual slate including documentaries on Elon Musk and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically died last year at the age of 41, as well as a new Louis Theroux series in which he interviews stars including Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Stormzy. “I’ve...
A24, BBC, Big Deal Team on Series Commission of Web Show ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’
Following an acclaimed pilot that aired last year, hit web series “Dreaming Whilst Black,” has been commissioned for a full six-part TV series for BBC Three and iPlayer. The pilot was adapted from the hugely popular web series co-written by Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes. It gathered kudos for creator, star and co-writer Salmon, including the 2022 BAFTA craft award for Emerging Talent: Fiction, The Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award and the Soho House 59% Gen Now Award.
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Album Sounds Like Spinal Tap
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' albums sounded like Spinal Tap. One of the singles from the album became a hit.
The Story Behind The Song: Korn’s Freak On A Leash
Korn’s Jonathan Davis reveals how a blizzard of drugs, tension with their label and bouts of violence inspired one of nu metal’s greatest anthems
