Ottawa County, OK

Motorcyclist injured after jacket catches in back wheel in Ottawa Co.

By Brit Stack
 2 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KOAM) – A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on I-44 in Ottawa County Sunday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was headed westbound about four miles west of Miami.

Personal information about the driver has not been released, pending notification of family.

Investigators determined the cyclist’s leather jacket tangled in the rear wheel and belt drive of their 1998 Harley Davidson, causing them to lose control.

The motorcycle overturned onto its side and stopped in the outside lane.

Miami EMS transported the motorcyclist to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

According to the OHP report, they were admitted in critical condition with head and body injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOAM News Now for updates as they become available.

