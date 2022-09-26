ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 2 days ago

The Cavaliers are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Blue Devils next Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers remain on the road this week for their second ACC matchup of the season at the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday at 7:30pm in Durham.

For the third time this season, the oddsmakers believe UVA to be the underdog in the game, as the Cavaliers are currently consensus 2.5-point underdogs against the Blue Devils. Virginia opened at +2 on Caesars Sportsbook and +1 on DraftKings, but both have since moved the line to +2.5.

Virginia is 1-3 against the spread so far this season:
Week 1: Virginia (-21.0) defeated Richmond 34-17
Week 2: Virginia (+4.0) lost to Illinois 24-3
Week 3: Virginia (-8.5) defeated Old Dominion 16-14
Week 4: Virginia (+9.5) lost to Syracuse 22-20

Duke is 2-2 against the spread so far this season
Week 1: Duke (-9.5) defeated Temple 30-0
Week 2: Duke (+10.0) defeated Northwestern 31-23
Week 3: Duke (-30.5) defeated North Carolina A&T 49-20
Week 4: Duke (+7.0) lost to Kansas 35-27

The over/under is currently set at 51.0 for the Virginia-Duke game.

