State College, PA

Two Nittany Lions taken in latest CBS Sports 2023 NFL mock draft

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Penn State is now 4-0 after a win over Central Michigan at home. What that also means is that we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.

We have seen plenty of Penn State players being selected in the first round. Of the ones mentioned, [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] has been highlighted the most.

This week, CBS Sports has a name we have heard before — but it has been quite some time. On top of that, we have a new Nittany Lion highlighted in the first round!

But first, let’s talk about the familiar name. CBS Sports sends [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] to the Detroit Lions with the 27 th overall pick. That pick came from the Los Angeles Rams from the Jared Goff trade.

Let’s break this one down. The Lions are continuing to build depth in their receiver room. Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been the star of their offense thus far. They also traded up in the 2022 draft for Alabama’s Jameson Williams. They also have another notable Big Ten receiver in Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus.

If the Lions selected Washington, it’s likely he could end up being their third or even second option, depending on how Williams is used on their offense. Williams is quick and athletic where he would make the perfect slot receiver. However, Williams does have the talent to be the Lions’ second guy.

Penn State has done an impressive job at really developing their pass-catchers, and like [autotag]Jahan Dotson[/autotag], Washington is one of them. His ball skills have improved substantially throughout his time at Penn State. If he heads to Detroit, he wouldn’t walk into pressure to be the number one option receiver.

Now, let’s highlight this next one. With this next pick, in fact, the 28 th overall pick, the Green Bay Packers select Penn State offensive lineman [autotag]Olumuyiwa Fashanu[/autotag]!

Let’s break this one down.

It’s very likely we see the Packers continue to bolster that offensive line and taking one in the first round would make a lot of sense for them. They drafted multiple offensive lineman in the past two drafts. The depth is there. However, the Packers have dealt with a good number of injuries on their offensive line, and one notable one was David Bahktiari.

Fashanu would likely be more of a future move, but he has had a promising start to his 2022 season.

Fashanu didn’t get his first career start at Penn State until the 2021 Outback Bowl against Arkansas. But his performance through the first four games haven’t gone unnoticed and he has been getting some early-round draft buzz.

Fashanu does have a nice frame and he does have the height, standing at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds.

He is athletic, and if he keeps it up, we could certainly hear his name called earlier than expected, and the Green Bay Packers make a ton of sense.

We have seen Washington featured in first-round 2023 NFL mock drafts, and if Fashanu keeps up his performance thus far in the 2022 season, we could also see Fashanu’s name in more early-round mock drafts too.

