What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will have to keep boosting its benchmark interest rate to a point that raises unemployment and gets inflation down from unusually high levels, two officials said in separate remarks Monday. Susan Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, endorsed...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment
Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged over 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession.
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Bank of England raises rates but avoids bolder hike like Fed
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised its key interest rate Thursday by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years, but despite facing inflation that outpaces other major economies, it avoided more aggressive hikes made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. It...
International Business Times
Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus
Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
POLITICO
The Great Fed Chase
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high this week, exacerbating pressures on stocks and bonds.
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
Reverse Currency War: Why central banks are trying to play catch-up with a record dollar and a hawkish Fed
Central banks around the world are racing to keep up with the rapidly appreciating dollar and hawkish US policymakers bent on reining in inflation.
invezz.com
Buy ‘international equities’ to capitalise on strong U.S. dollar: Pro
U.S. dollar index climbed to a twenty-year high of 114 today. David Herro says now is the time to own international equities. Names he likes include Phillips NV, Adidas AG, and Kering SA. Investors should look for opportunities in international equities as the dollar continues to gain and retain strength,...
Fed orders another super-sized interest rate hike as it battles stubborn inflation
The Federal Reserve ordered another super-sized jump in interest rates today, and signaled that additional rate hikes are likely in the coming months, as it tries to put the brakes on runaway prices. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, matching hikes in June...
