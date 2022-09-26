ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Steve Forbes
China threatens national security by buying land next to military base, 51 Republicans tell Biden cabinet: GOP says North Dakota facility has 'intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities' - and communist encroachment

Dozens of GOP lawmakers are sending a letter to the Biden Cabinet sounding the alarm over a massive Chinese farmland purchase conveniently located only 20 minutes from a major military base. Recently Fufeng Group, a Chinese-based manufacturer with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), purchased 300 acres of...
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus

Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come

The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
The Great Fed Chase

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Buy ‘international equities’ to capitalise on strong U.S. dollar: Pro

U.S. dollar index climbed to a twenty-year high of 114 today. David Herro says now is the time to own international equities. Names he likes include Phillips NV, Adidas AG, and Kering SA. Investors should look for opportunities in international equities as the dollar continues to gain and retain strength,...
