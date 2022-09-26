Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Four Teams Reportedly Interested in Suns PF Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder's departure is inevitable from the Suns. Here's four potential suitors for the power forward.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Thunder Trade Vit Krejci to Hawks for Moe Harkless, Second Round Pick
Oklahoma City has dealt forward Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a pick.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
BREAKING: Thunder And Hawks Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder made a trade on Tuesday.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cavs president Koby Altman: We're really excited in terms of our roster; there's a real runway for multiple years
Koby Altman talks about the process in trading for Donovan Mitchell, the rebuild process, the backcourt combination of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love’s role on this roster and this team’s ability to compete for a championship.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
Damian Lillard Previews Brothers Of Destruction Sneakers
Damian Lillard continues to prove his wrestling fandom. Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard took to social media to show off Dame8 Player Exclusives which feature The Undertaker and Kane inside the soles. Undertaker and Kane were known as the Brothers of Destruction during their run together in WWE. Lillard said...
Portland Vies to Add WNBA Team, Keep Trail Blazers
Portland is vying for a WNBA team with the help of one of its federal representatives. Sen. Ron Wyden wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, saying that a Portland WNBA team would be a “slam dunk success for the city and the league.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Potential Destinations if Maurice Harkless is Bought Out
What teams could Moe Harkless land on if he's bought out by the OKC Thunder?
Comments / 0