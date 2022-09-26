ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder

The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
Fightful

Damian Lillard Previews Brothers Of Destruction Sneakers

Damian Lillard continues to prove his wrestling fandom. Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard took to social media to show off Dame8 Player Exclusives which feature The Undertaker and Kane inside the soles. Undertaker and Kane were known as the Brothers of Destruction during their run together in WWE. Lillard said...
