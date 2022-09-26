ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 6 million older adults are living below the poverty line. These resources can help struggling seniors

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
Ellen Hulihan
2d ago

I'm a senior on limited income and this article is nothing but a joke! SNAP=$21/mo! I get weekly meals that are "healthy" bland tasting, high carbs. I'm physically unable to work, so a part time job is not feasible. once upon a time, seniors were a cherished generation. now it's like the want us to die.

Reply(15)
82
Nancy Gause Morris
2d ago

And to think that Dems are putting illegal immigrants before Americans?? I honestly don't believe these illegals will vote in any election for either party!! Once they're here, they'll disappear to prevent them being sent back for whatever reason!! While seniors, veterans & many families go without, illegals are making out like bandits off taxpayers backs!! Makes me furious!! How can anyone support this administration??

Reply(1)
63
J Stewart
2d ago

snap awards massive benifits to those that have childern,/ seniors require just the same treatment / we eat/ wear clothing / wrar shoes/ use soap, some diapers so stop dotting on the druggies ,thugs, treat our seniors with respect n dignity ( If they werent here you wont be here )

Reply(2)
42
#Poverty#Medicare Part D#Older Adults#Seniors#U S Census Bureau#Charity#Americans#Personal Finance#Jewish
