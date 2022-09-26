Nearly 6 million older adults are living below the poverty line. These resources can help struggling seniors

I'm a senior on limited income and this article is nothing but a joke! SNAP=$21/mo! I get weekly meals that are "healthy" bland tasting, high carbs. I'm physically unable to work, so a part time job is not feasible. once upon a time, seniors were a cherished generation. now it's like the want us to die.
And to think that Dems are putting illegal immigrants before Americans?? I honestly don't believe these illegals will vote in any election for either party!! Once they're here, they'll disappear to prevent them being sent back for whatever reason!! While seniors, veterans & many families go without, illegals are making out like bandits off taxpayers backs!! Makes me furious!! How can anyone support this administration??
snap awards massive benifits to those that have childern,/ seniors require just the same treatment / we eat/ wear clothing / wrar shoes/ use soap, some diapers so stop dotting on the druggies ,thugs, treat our seniors with respect n dignity ( If they werent here you wont be here )
