ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Auburn man who fatally hit mother of 11 with dump truck while under the influence sentenced

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kg0Kg_0iAf2ioJ00

An Auburn man who struck and killed a woman outside the Casey’s General Store in Auburn in 2020 and later pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs was sentenced in Sangamon County court last week.

Bennie L. Jackson, who was operating an Auburn Township dump truck at the time, was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Circuit Judge Gail Noll.

Obaidah Karen (Walsh) Gresham, 62, of Auburn was standing outside her vehicle when she was fatally struck.

Gresham was the mother of 11 children. Another daughter preceded her in death.

More: Adam Lopez has an Oct. 26 release date from Illinois Department of Corrections

According to Illinois State Police , Jackson, 45, failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4. Jackson drove through a ditch, over Lincoln Street and landed in the gas station’s parking lot.

Jackson pleaded guilty on July 8.

Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright said investigators concluded the dump truck Jackson was driving was over 40,000 pounds.

Toxicology reports showed the presence of cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine in Jackson's system, Wright said. He added that Jackson had driven the truck from Springfield to Auburn under the influence.

"The defendant's conduct deprived a husband of his wife, 11 children of their loving mother and so many others of a caring friend," Wright said in a text message. "The family's grace and forgiveness at the sentencing hearing was deeply moving."

Wright said the range of the sentencing was 3 to 14 years at 85%. Prosecutors had asked for 13 years.

First assistant state's attorney Derek Dion and assistant state's attorney Cullen Manning prosecuted the case.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Auburn man who fatally hit mother of 11 with dump truck while under the influence sentenced

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Man shot while running from woman, sheriff says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night in Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called around 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of South Glenwood for a report of a possible shooting. They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Deputies seeking suspect after Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. They spoke to the man, who said a female...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Sangamon County, IL
Auburn, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Sangamon County, IL
Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Judge acquits Alton man in fatal shooting

A Madison County judge has acquitted an Alton man in connection with a fatal shooting at his home in February 2021. 46-year-old Arvin Freeman had been charged with first degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm, but the judge ruled on Monday that Freeman was defending his home when he shot 30-year-old Robert Woods.
ALTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur man who terrorized girlfriend, attacked police K-9, gets five years

DECATUR — Blake A. Paschal, the Decatur man who beat, strangled and stabbed his terrified girlfriend and attacked police and the police dog who came to rescue her, was sent to prison for five years on Tuesday. Sentencing the 47-year-old defendant, Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'

LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lovington. According to the Macon County Coroner, 54-year-old Michael A. Peck died from multiple stabbed wounds sustained during a "neighborhood dispute." He was brought into the hospital around 4:30 Monday morning, but did not...
LOVINGTON, IL
WAND TV

3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Christian County crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were killed and another seriously hurt in a Christian County crash Monday. It happened on 1400N at 2500E around 1:15 p.m. Police said a car and a grain truck collided at the intersection. After impact, the grain truck overturned ejecting both people inside....
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Lopez
WCIA

20 guns seized in police bust, suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police announced on Tuesday that more than 20 guns were seized Sunday morning after their suspected owner was arrested. Officials said Springfield officers were dispatched to a building in the area of 1st and Ash Streets for a report of a man inside while the fire alarm was activated. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Three killed in Christian County wreck

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
LOVINGTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Circuit#Illinois State Police#Lincoln Street
foxillinois.com

Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Offer $1,000 For Tip Leading to Arrest of Rural Jerseyville Man

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers of Jersey & Greene counties is giving out $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest of a man wanted for multiple crimes across several counties. Two Rivers is seeking the whereabouts of 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of rural Jerseyville. Krueger is wanted on multiple felonies in Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. Two Rivers says that he is also wanted in connection to and questioning for multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wlds.com

Stolen Car from Sangamon Found Abandonded in Middle of Jacksonville Street

Jacksonville Police recovered stolen property after investigating a traffic hazard Friday morning. According to a police report, a Jacksonville Police officer was dispatched for a report of an unoccupied or abandoned motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the railroad underpass on Routt Street just before 7:00 am Friday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
PANA, IL
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy