Saint Lucie County, FL

stlucieco.gov

Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Hurricane Ian

St. Lucie County’s Emergency Management Division is working with community partners to provide transportation to area shelters today before Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation to...
Hurricane Ian Update 4: St. Lucie County Offices Remain Closed Sept. 29, Combines Shelters

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners’ government offices, libraries, parks and attractions will remain closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 as Hurricane Ian impacts our area with strong winds and heavy rains. Some essential St. Lucie County employees will continue working at the Emergency Operations Center and at other locations until the storm passes through our area.
St. Lucie County to Open Shelters for Hurricane Ian Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Because the forecast for Hurricane Ian remains uncertain, St. Lucie County Public Safety Department, along with its community partners, will open three hurricane shelters, including the medical special needs and pet-friendly shelters, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. There are currently no recommended evacuations for St. Lucie County...
