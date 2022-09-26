ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Activists disrupt voting machine test, badger secretary of state in Hays County

By Natalia Contreras
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
About a dozen activists demanding responses to conspiracy theories about election integrity last week disrupted what is typically an uneventful public testing of voting machines ahead of an election in Hays County.

The activists shouted at the county elections administrator and Texas’ secretary of state, who was present for the testing. County officials said they’d never previously encountered such intense hostility at the routine event.

The crowd surrounded members of the election test board — including political party representatives, county officials and election workers — who were assigned to test the machines, pressing in and looking over their shoulders. Many filed into the election department’s large conference room at county headquarters holding notebooks and pens, ready to take notes.

As soon as the testing began, the activists began raising familiar questions.

“Are the machines all connected?” one asked Jennifer Doinoff, the county’s elections administrator. “How many Bluetooth devices are there?”

No, the machines are not connected, Doinoff responded, nor were there any Bluetooth devices. The questioning continued, sparking side conversations and repeatedly drowning out the voices of those doing the testing. Doinoff, over and over, had to ask the crowd to lower their voices.

“Can we go back to focusing on the testing, please?” Doinoff asked the crowd.

Attendees said they were at the public event — versions of which were held last week by many county election offices across the state — as “concerned citizens” and were not affiliated with any particular group or political party.

Texas law requires that voting machines be tested in public before and after every election to ensure that the machines are counting votes correctly. Half a dozen Hart InterCivic voting machines were spaced out on a large table inside the room, ready to be tested by the handful of county officials present to help.

Texas Secretary of State John Scott was on hand in Hays County to observe the testing and film an educational video about Texas’ voting systems.

As testing of the machines continued in the background, the activists turned their attention to Scott, peppering him with complaints and questions. Scott, a Republican, spent about 20 minutes listening and answering granular questions.

“We’re following state law,” Scott told them.

“No you’re not,” the activists responded, nearly in unison.

Esther Schneider, from Driftwood, was among those who gathered around Scott.

“In France they do 100% paper, and they have their election results at 11 o’clock on the night of the election. Why can’t we do that?” she asked Scott.

France reports election results faster because elections there are run by the national government and also have fewer elected offices on ballots. The question has nonetheless become a common refrain among those who think the 2020 presidential election was stolen, popularized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent promoter of election conspiracy theories.

“I don’t know enough about France, but let me tell you this: I love how our state does this, and the people who I work with on a daily basis and the workers I’ve met throughout the state all have one goal, and that is to have safe and secure elections,” Scott told Schneider and the crowd. “Our system isn’t perfect, but good people are running this to help us have a good outcome.”

The insistence on the superiority of the French election system was just one of several points raised by the Hays County attendees that mirrored misinformation spread by groups across the country that have seeded doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election.

The Hays County activists also told Scott they believe voting machines are not trustworthy They want hand-counting of ballots, same-day election results, consecutively numbered ballots and a return to precinct polling places instead of voting centers.

To date, despite investigations around the country, no one has found evidence of widespread voter fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 election. An audit conducted by the Texas secretary of state’s office found next to no problems.

Doinoff and her staff said they weren’t discouraged by the rancor. Instead, the disruption and the questioning highlighted the importance of testing voting systems, also known as logic and accuracy tests, ahead of an election. That process has been standard practice for decades.

“I am still glad that people came,” Doinoff said. “We want them to see it and ask us.”

The purpose of the logic and accuracy tests is to make sure the voting systems are properly calibrated and will count ballots correctly, said Tammy Patrick, a senior adviser at the Democracy Fund and an expert in election administration.

Those who typically show up to run the test vary depending on the state and jurisdiction, but testers usually include representatives from the state and each political party, the county and the city, and members of the public. Some places livestream the test. The public and the media are invited to observe.

“It’s not necessary that every voter go and attend. But it’s important for them to know that part of the beauty of the system is that you have representatives in the room that have your best interest as a voter at heart,” Patrick said. “It is important that they all know that there are safety measures and protocols in place to make sure that machines count accurately.”

In Hays County, the test board of about 10 people worked in pairs to do the testing on each of the touch-screen machines. One person read votes from a pre-marked ballot listing real candidates out loud while another made selections on the machine, which printed out a ballot. The ballots were then scanned into two tabulators, and the votes were compared with the prepared ballots to make sure they were accurately tabulated.

The testing encompassed accessibility features for disabled voters, along with language access features for non-English speakers.

The chaos in the room led to unusual hiccups, Doinoff said. After the first run of testing, three races did not match the results from the prepared ballots, which meant the test had to be repeated. Workers began again, testing each of the machines with 29 sample ballots that had to be reentered and rescanned. Most of the activists on hand did not notice.

The second test was successful.

“This is not common for our county. We usually get it done the first time,” Doinoff said. “But we’ve never had this many distractions before.”

Although logic and accuracy tests are typically not attended by crowds of people, some election administrators are making efforts to conduct outreach in hopes of using the tests to build trust in the process. Hays County has done this for years, and Doinoff said about a dozen members of the public regularly attend such testing.

The Hays County elections office used newspaper announcements and a notice on the county elections website to invite the public. Doinoff said she also sent emails to local party chairs, election workers and volunteers to remind them of the event.

This was the first time, though, that the crowd was so vocal.

“I had to keep reminding people to please let the test board focus,” Doinoff said. “We never had this much noise and chaos.”

This article was produced by Votebeat, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization covering elections and voting.

Comments / 37

Keith Miller
2d ago

An administration that was completely eaten up with a digital virus called QAnon and conspiracy theories: an apocalyptic, messianic buffoonery. You can look at the text messages as that roadmap, but it's also a look into the psyche of the Republican party today," They have been bamboozled. Mark Twain said: It's easier to fool someone than to convince them that they have been fooled.

Reply(8)
11
Janice Childress
2d ago

Secretary of State Scott and Dan Patrick would have to agree about election 'perfect'ion! Dan put up a $1, 000,000 challenge reward for any one who could come up with a fraudulent vote! None in Texas💋He paid a county clerk(25k?) in Ohio who knew of a Trump voter false identity voting twice.

Reply
4
Marty Shannon
2d ago

I say Ban All Machines. Go back to Paper Ballots. Courthouse Polling Sites. Security cameras, Chain if Custody Transfer of Ballot Boxes with more than two witnesses. No Mail In Ballots unless Military, Elderly that cannot drive to Polling Site.

Reply(5)
4
