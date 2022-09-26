Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder

When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm.

His daughter has been buried with members of her husband's family ever since her murder in Brighton in February 1982. But, on Monday, a jury found Cathleen's husband, James Krauseneck Jr., guilty of second-degree murder. The jury, in less than a day-and-a-half of deliberations, determined that on Feb. 19, 1982, James Krauseneck picked up and ax and savagely brought it into the head of his wife as she slept in the couple's bed.

"I've got one thing to do," Robert Schlosser said after the verdict Monday morning. "I'm going to get my daughter's body removed from the Krauseneck plot and moved back with her mother and brother."

Free until the verdict, Krauseneck is now jailed and awaiting sentencing.

"I wanted to live long enough to (see) it," Robert Schlosser said after the verdict. "My wife passed away four years ago. She didn't make it."

"My mom and Cathy are here," Annet Schlosser, Cathy's sister, said in response.

The "Brighton ax murder" was unsolved for decades

The verdict brought, for now, an end to a case known in local crime lore as the "Brighton ax murder." Unsolved for decades, James Krauseneck was eyed as a suspect from the early years of the crime.

The case against Krauseneck was entirely circumstantial . The prosecution's central argument was this: There was no evidence of other perpetrators, so who else would it likely be?

The jury "came to that conclusion because there was no other conclusion in this case," Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher, one of the prosecutors, said after the verdict.

Cathleen was 29 when she was found dead in her bed in the Brighton home on Del Rio Drive on Feb. 19, 1982, with the ax embedded in her head. There were no signs of sexual assault and police think she was killed while sleeping.

The jury deliberated much of Friday and only a short time Monday morning before reaching a verdict.

Prosecutors maintained throughout the trial that there was no other possible suspect — a claim challenged by the defense — and the entirely circumstantial case pointed to James Krauseneck as the murderer.

Defense lawyers said after the verdict that they think they have legitimate grounds for an appeal. They unsuccessfully argued before the trial that the defense was hampered by the four decades since the homicide and the number of witnesses who had died and could not either help the defense or be strenuously cross-examined.

"We think the law's on our side and we're confident we're going to have a reversal," defense attorney Michael Wolford said. Defense lawyer William Easton said he respected the jury's verdict, but was "dismayed and disappointed" with it.

40-year history of the Brighton ax murder case

James Krauseneck left for his job at Eastman Kodak Co. around 6:30 a.m. and found his wife's corpse when he returned home at the workday's end on Feb. 19, 1982. The couple's 3½-year-old daughter, Sara, had been in the home throughout the day.

There were signs of a burglary in the home, but police decided that the scene was staged and nothing of value appeared stolen.

As decades passed, Brighton police and others investigated the case, and occasional leads and suspects, with nothing leading to an arrest. Cathleen Krauseneck's family, which first believed James was innocent of the homicide, grew more suspicious of him through those years.

In 2015, the Brighton police turned to a new law enforcement "cold case" collaborative that worked with the FBI to tackle unsolved cases. Physical evidence from the Brighton crime scene, including the ax, were sent to the FBI lab, and the FBI also digitized the voluminous paper investigative records into a searchable format.

While the analyses did not eliminate James Krauseneck as a suspect, there also was nothing that made a stronger case against him. However, prosecutors and police determined that the lack of evidence incriminating someone else, coupled with the suspicions of a staged burglary, made Krauseneck the leading suspect.

As well, longtime forensics pathologist Dr. Michael Baden reviewed autopsies and records from 1982 and determined Cathleen's time of death was likely before 6:30 a.m. That claim was roundly challenged during the trial, with other medical examiners saying the time could not be narrowed specifically before 6:30 a.m.

"Since 2015 we've worked on this case," said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. "... This was a great circumstantial case."

Evidence included James Krauseneck's incomplete doctorate

After the homicide, police learned that James Krauseneck did not complete his doctorate in college — his dissertation was not accepted — but he went onto a teaching job at Lynchburg (Virginia) College and then Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester as an economist, partly relying on claims that he did have his doctoral degree.

Before Cathleen's death, Kodak officials had learned of his failure to complete his doctorate. Prosecutors portrayed this as an issue that could have led to discord for the couple and noted there was a pamphlet for marriage counseling in the family car.

Defense lawyers have said it's quite a stretch to think this issue could prompt a murder and that the pamphlet advertised other services as well as marriage counseling.

As well, Krauseneck's defense maintained that the Brighton police ignored a viable suspect, Edward Laraby, who committed multiple violent sexual assaults during his life.

Before dying in prison in 2014 , Laraby made admissions to multiple crimes. Police believe he did kill Stephanie Kupchynsky , a Greece music teacher murdered in 1991. His details to that crime were specific and included facts that could only have been known to the killer. The other crimes he alleged to have committed were attempts to secure medical treatment outside of prison, police say, and were vastly off on details.

The defense says that Brighton police were alerted to Laraby in 1982 and did very little if anything to determine his whereabouts the morning of the murder. His details were likely askew in his confession because of the passage of time and his deteriorating health, defense lawyers say.

A courtroom reunion

Sara has stood beside her father for decades and grew tearful immediately after the verdict Monday. She and her mother's family have had no contact for years.

As they entered the courtroom Monday, knowing that a verdict was minutes away, Annett Schlosser told Sara "I love you," and the verdict, whatever it may be, could not change that.

"Thank you," Sara said.

After the verdict, Annett Schlosser said, "That is the first time Sara has spoken to me in years."

James Krauseneck Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder