Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
WORLD
invezz.com

Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem

Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem:. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
SOFTWARE
bitcoinist.com

Disney Wants An Attorney To Oversee Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs Project

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, back in November 2021, said he’s making the necessary preparations to enable the company to combine its physical and digital assets into the digital realm. In their quarterly earnings call last year, Chapek said that for a long time, the company has always been at...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Market Maker Flowdesk to Join With Jump-Backed Pyth Network to Improve Access to Blockchain Data

Flowdesk, the market-maker that also builds trading infrastructure, will be teaming up with the Jump-backed Pyth network to provide investors with real-time institutional market data about crypto trading pairs, Flowdesk said. The company hopes the partnership will help “DeFi users and developers access and build upon reliable institutional-quality market data,”...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Tezos Successfully Completes Eleventh Forkless Network Upgrade, Kathmandu

Kathmandu marks the eleventh successful upgrade on the Tezos blockchain and the third to occur this year alone. Developers and organizations choose to build on Tezos in part because its forkless upgrades (made possible by its proven on-chain governance) keep it at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain space.
SOFTWARE
invezz.com

Epic League launches action RPG ‘Dark Throne’ on Polygon

Polygon and Epic League announced the debut of Web3 game 'Dark Throne'. The platforms struck a strategic partnership in August and seek to drive more adoption of blockchain gaming. Polygon Ventures is also a strategic investor in Epic League. Polygon Studios, the gaming and NFT arm of decentralised Ethereum scaling...
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Down Under: Australia Bags 4th Spot In Global Crypto Adoption – Survey

Bitcoin adoption has always been the subject of rigorous debates in many countries today. With financial powerhouses such as the U.S. and China still taking a hard stance against cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen if the adoption of crypto by different nations will reach its peak in the near future.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond

The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?

Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Buy ‘international equities’ to capitalise on strong U.S. dollar: Pro

U.S. dollar index climbed to a twenty-year high of 114 today. David Herro says now is the time to own international equities. Names he likes include Phillips NV, Adidas AG, and Kering SA. Investors should look for opportunities in international equities as the dollar continues to gain and retain strength,...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Klaytn launches gas fee rebates to boost its gaming ecosystem

Klaytn announces gas rebate initiative to support gaming platforms. The gas fee delegation feature will see select companies benefit from up to $100K in gas fee rebates. Klaytn will use funds from its growth fund and pay for the gas fee rebates in the native KLAY token. Klaytn, the public...
MARKETS

