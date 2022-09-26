Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CNBC
Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market
Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
invezz.com
Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem:. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
bitcoinist.com
Disney Wants An Attorney To Oversee Metaverse, Blockchain, NFTs Project
Disney CEO Bob Chapek, back in November 2021, said he’s making the necessary preparations to enable the company to combine its physical and digital assets into the digital realm. In their quarterly earnings call last year, Chapek said that for a long time, the company has always been at...
CoinDesk
Market Maker Flowdesk to Join With Jump-Backed Pyth Network to Improve Access to Blockchain Data
Flowdesk, the market-maker that also builds trading infrastructure, will be teaming up with the Jump-backed Pyth network to provide investors with real-time institutional market data about crypto trading pairs, Flowdesk said. The company hopes the partnership will help “DeFi users and developers access and build upon reliable institutional-quality market data,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
Tezos Successfully Completes Eleventh Forkless Network Upgrade, Kathmandu
Kathmandu marks the eleventh successful upgrade on the Tezos blockchain and the third to occur this year alone. Developers and organizations choose to build on Tezos in part because its forkless upgrades (made possible by its proven on-chain governance) keep it at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain space.
invezz.com
Epic League launches action RPG ‘Dark Throne’ on Polygon
Polygon and Epic League announced the debut of Web3 game 'Dark Throne'. The platforms struck a strategic partnership in August and seek to drive more adoption of blockchain gaming. Polygon Ventures is also a strategic investor in Epic League. Polygon Studios, the gaming and NFT arm of decentralised Ethereum scaling...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Down Under: Australia Bags 4th Spot In Global Crypto Adoption – Survey
Bitcoin adoption has always been the subject of rigorous debates in many countries today. With financial powerhouses such as the U.S. and China still taking a hard stance against cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen if the adoption of crypto by different nations will reach its peak in the near future.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
invezz.com
IOTA launches Shimmer Network as developers look to build amid bear market
IOTA has a market cap of $900 million, placing just outside the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Macro climate is dire and launch of any new network comes laced with risk. But this is the innovation and grand ambition that attract so many to crypto. IOTA, which sits just outside the top...
invezz.com
Should you buy Nexo after it acquired a stake in US Bank?
Nexo acquires a stake in a bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank. This will enhance Nexo’s US presence. NEXO has the potential to increase in value as a direct result of this. Nexo has acquired a stake in the bank holding company that owns Summit National Bank,...
invezz.com
Buy ‘international equities’ to capitalise on strong U.S. dollar: Pro
U.S. dollar index climbed to a twenty-year high of 114 today. David Herro says now is the time to own international equities. Names he likes include Phillips NV, Adidas AG, and Kering SA. Investors should look for opportunities in international equities as the dollar continues to gain and retain strength,...
zycrypto.com
South Korea Moves to Freeze $67 Million Worth Of Bitcoin Linked to Terra’s Do Kwon, Luna Foundation
Prosecutors in South Korea have made moves to freeze about $67 million worth of Bitcoin linked to the co-founder of the collapsed Terra blockchain, Do Kwon, and the non-profit created to maintain the ecosystem, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Bloomberg reports that the South Korean prosecutors were alerted by blockchain...
invezz.com
Klaytn launches gas fee rebates to boost its gaming ecosystem
Klaytn announces gas rebate initiative to support gaming platforms. The gas fee delegation feature will see select companies benefit from up to $100K in gas fee rebates. Klaytn will use funds from its growth fund and pay for the gas fee rebates in the native KLAY token. Klaytn, the public...
Comments / 0