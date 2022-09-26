Read full article on original website
RiverArts’ Studio Tour 2022
What could be better than the return of the Chestertown RiverArts’ Studio Tour where visitors can see wonderful art and talk with artists about their work while enjoying beautiful fall scenery in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s County. Take a free self-guided tour on October 22 and 23 or 29 and 30, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Classic Works at Troika Gallery
Featuring the “Finest of Fine Art,” Troika Gallery in downtown Easton presents nationally acclaimed still life artist, Matt Zoll, opening on October 7 at 5 p.m. with an artist’s reception. Painting professionally for over 20 years, Matt studied at The Schuler School where he mastered the painting...
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
Georgetown Town Council Under Fire for Choice to Continue Funding Historical Society
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and the society's Marvel Carriage Museum. Since 2007, the Marvel Carriage Museum...
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
Oceans Calling is Coming to Ocean City Friday through Sunday
About 40,000 music lovers will arrive in Ocean City this weekend for the first ever Oceans Calling Festival. The festival will take up much of the downtown boardwalk and beach area. Mayor Rick Meehan told the Talk of Delmarva that it looks like a small town is being constructed on the beach. Dozens of bands are playing throughout the three-day festival – including Dave Matthews, O.A.R, the Lumineers, Cage the Elephant, Alanis Morissette and Cyndi Lauper – on three stages. Oceans Calling is Friday through Sunday. Expect downtown traffic to be limited during the festival. While the main boardwalk is not inside the festival grounds however some areas – like Thrashers – will only be available to festival-goers.
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
Tracks being relocated as part of railroad project
Work to relocate a set of railroad tracks between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center/Lewes History Museum in Stango Park is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The tracks are being moved 18 feet to the west away from the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail and...
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
Nicola Pizza installs familiar signs for new Lewes location
It may be a new sign, but it still has the same feel, as the smiling image of Nicola Pizza founders Nick and Joan Caggiano will continue to greet customers as they walk into the new Lewes Location. Nicola Pizza installed its roadside billboard Sept. 27 at the pizzeria’s new...
Chestertown Faces Bridge Problems Again: A Chat with Resident Michael McDowell
A renewed concern with heavy truck traffic across the Chester River Bridge onto Maple Avenue- Washington Avenue (Rt. 213) was addressed by concerned residents at last week’s Town Council and County Commissioners meetings. Representatives of the State Highway Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation were on hand at Tuesday’s...
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
Off price clothing store coming to Elkton
An off-price regional clothing retailer is preparing to open a store in Elkton, MD. Label Shopper is advertising for jobs at a location that, according to Cecil Daily, (subscription) will open in a section of the former Peebles store in Big Elk Mall early next month. A portion of the...
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
Salisbury Police officers play football with local kids
SALISBURY, Md. – Officers from the Salisbury Police Department were recently out having fun in the community. Officers played football with some local kids. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
There’s a New Mayor in Town: Cambridge’s Steve Rideout is Sworn into Office
There are fewer special moments for a town like Cambridge as important as when a new mayor is sworn into office. Beyond the sense of important local history, these moments come with a feeling of hope and change that excites an entire community. That moment occurred last night when the...
