Channel 3000
Hubert Anthony Lins
SAUK CITY – Hubert A. Lins, age 100 years and 116 days, passed on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, due to complications of congestive heart failure. Hubert was born on June 1, 1922, in rural Spring Green, Town of Bear Creek, Wis., son of Henry and Mary (Reik) Lins. He married Velma Meyer on June 15, 1948, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, Wis. Together they shared 55 years of marriage prior to Velma’s passing in 2004.
Channel 3000
Robert L. “Bob” Taylor
COTTAGE GROVE – Robert L. Taylor, age 84, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Wilbur and Alice Taylor. Robert graduated from Central High School in Madison. He married Suzanne Anderson on Oct. 15, 1960.
Jean Carol Miller
Jean Carol Miller
STOUGHTON – Jean C. Miller, age 80, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Sept. 1, 1942, in Stoughton, the daughter of Carl and Vera (Townsend) Nordness. Jean graduated from Stoughton High School in 1960. She married Robert Miller on July 16, 1966, at First Methodist Church in Stoughton.
Channel 3000
Kathleen Louise Patterson
MADISON/LODI – Kathleen Louise Patterson, age 76, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kathy was born on March 9, 1946, in Madison, WI to LeRoy “Pat” and Kathryn “Patsy” Patterson. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1964. Kathy worked at Madison Inn for several years. She loved her arts and crafts and annually submitted her work to the Lodi Fair, where she always brought home ribbons. Kathy will be remembered for a lot of family events she hosted at her home in the Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000
Billy Joe “BJ” Dahlke
MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE – Billy Joe “BJ” Dahlke, a long-time resident of Madison, Wis., passed unexpectedly with his greatest love – daughter, Addison – on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. BJ was born on July 14, 1978, to the late William “Butch” and Linda (Nitz) Dahlke in Berlin Wis.
Helen E. Hafen
Helen E. Hafen
Helen E. Hafen, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 26, 2022, at St Clare Friedensheim Assisted Living Facility where she has been a resident for the past two years. Helen was born March 4th, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Ted and Myrna (Gingrich) Newman, Juda, WI. She graduated from Juda High School, Class of 1945, then moved to Madison and attended Madison Business College. Helen was united in marriage to William Hafen Jr. in 1949, starting their farming partnership on the farm where Helen grew up south of Juda. Tragically in 1960, their son, John, was killed in a car accident in which both Helen and Bill were seriously injured. Neighbors rallied until months later when they were able to resume farming. In 1976, after selling their dairy herd, they moved to a small farm on the state line.
Joan C. Koch
Joan C. Koch
Joan Carol (Notbohm) Koch, 84, of Fort Atkinson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 26, after a struggle with dementia. Joan was born on July 5, 1938, in Rib Lake, WI to Roman and Clara Notbohm. She was married to Stanley Lyle Koch on February 8, 1958, at Community Methodist Church in Hebron, WI. Joan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956.
Kay L. Guild
Kay L. Guild
Sun Prairie – Kay L. Guild, age 52, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1970, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Russell Meadowcroft and Louise Droster. Kay graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1989. She worked as a...
Channel 3000
Aaron Robert Cushman
Aaron Robert Cushman, age 51, the son of Robert and Diane (Arneson) Cushman, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aaron was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 13, 1971. He relocated to Arizona with family but returned to Dodgeville in 1983, where he graduated from high school. Aaron’s career began as a law enforcement officer and Green County sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for the Department of Justice in Madison and most recently as a FedEx driver.
Shirley M. Edwards
Shirley M. Edwards
Shirley M. Edwards, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, gained her angel’s wings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, following a short illness. Memorial services celebrating her life will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Lillian Schaller
Lillian Schaller
Lillian Schaller of Mazomanie. passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 23rd, 2022 at 101 years old. She was born December 8th 1920 to Frank and Fanny (Wilkinson) Schwanke. She was united in marriage to the late Leo Schaller on February 9th 1944. She is survived by a son,...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Beth Viney talks about Czar’s Promise
MADISON, Wis. — Beth Viney joins Live at Four to talk about Czar’s Promise. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Channel 3000
Sifting and Reckoning exposes decades of racism and bigotry on campus
Over the course of three months in 1961, then-Wisconsin NAACP President Lloyd Barbee and University of Wisconsin Extension faculty member Stuart Hanisch filmed a documentary using hidden cameras and microphones to capture instances of housing discrimination against Black people around Madison. The powerful, grainy, 12-minute film was effortlessly damning, often showing the addresses and faces of white landlords as they openly rejected applicants the moment they realized they were Black. Some offered excuses, while others seemed almost apologetic in their honesty. “I guess you know why. Sorry it’s that way, but I don’t want to have trouble with my neighbors,” said one white landlord to a Black actor posing as an applicant. “We don’t feel that we can rent to colored people,” said another, as chillingly “Midwestern nice” as the first.
