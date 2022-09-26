Read full article on original website
Feeding the Bridge Builders
Adrienne Weston, Program Coordinator of Building Bridges in Joplin stopped by to discuss the need for speakers and volunteers to bring meals. All the info on how to get involved and apply here!
Furniture and More
To see their versatile range of furniture, please click the button below!
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
Birds singin’ in the GMFS trees, dream a little dream of me! Today the Boys tell us about the 5 most common recurring dreams. We hear about the Joplin History & Mineral Museum Fall Rock & Gem Show coming up soon. And with a plethora of coffee facts, we ask you if they’re true or false!
New! Adult Dance Classes @ Midwest Regional Ballet
Kaye Lewis & Patricia Young of Midwest Regional Ballet stopped by to talk about the upcoming dance classes for adults! They share some moves with Gary & Shelby!
Neosho hosts a job fair for job seekers
NEOSHO, Mo. — Are you currently unemployed and actively seeking a job? Perhaps you’re just wanting to change careers. The Neosho Chamber of Commerce puts on a job fair for you to do just that! Happening on October 4th from 11 AM to 2 PM at 109 W Main St in Neosho — come dressed to impress and bring your resume! However, if you don’t have a resume there are applications you can fill out. Want more information or to register? Shoot an email to Heather from the Chamber of Commerce: heather@neoshocc.com. You can also call them at (417)-451-1925 or visit their website.
Neosho Fall Festival this Saturday
The Neosho Fall Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday in beautiful downtown Neosho. “There are over 120 booths, coaster car records, sidewalk chalk, Artists Alley and live music all day both on the main stage and a secondary stage,” says Neosho Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lauri Lyerla.
GMFS Higher Vision
Higher Vision is with us to talk about the upcoming Big Vision Day happening in Vernon County! With speakers brought in to discuss economic growth and stimulation, they also offer details on small business financing. With tickets available for purchase now, this is a great event for networking and opportunity.
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
The Bluegrass Festival is a traditional start of Fall for many people, and Carl Junction continues the celebration of Fall with another fun event…The Fall City Wide Sales! Cavanaugh Studyvin talks about what to expect.
Neosho church kicks off family event
The First Free Will Baptist Church in Neosho today celebrated its community with free food, fun, and games.
GMFS: Keys to the City – JPD Dispatch
The Boys are back in Town! Howie and Bubba grab the Keys to the City, as they talk with local Joplin 911 Dispatch about the important work they do for the community. Acting as intermediary between community members and First Responders, Joplin’s 911 Dispatch is a fulfilling and necessary position for everyone. Those interested in being part of this important service can apply online, or at Joplin City Hall!
Show Me Family Feed and More
History: Show Me Family Feed and More began about 10 years ago to provide needed products and services to community members. “We have a lot of great interaction with the community,” manager David “Lewy” Lasiter said. “The whole idea was to be a part of the community and provide for those who are in need around us. We’ve had a couple of down years, but it has been nothing but growth other than those years.”
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/28/22
We are looking at plenty of sunshine this week. Temperatures will be fairly mild though. We could see a few nights with lows down into the low 40s for Fort Scott and Iola. It warms up to around 80 though by the weekend. Unfortunately the dry weather will continue. Another shot of cool air is coming in from the northeast for tomorrow.
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Pineville distillery part of a fast-growing industry
PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
Neosho, Mo., Asks Feds for ARPA Funds on Behalf of ISPs
(TNS) — The city of Neosho will help two Internet companies seek federal funds to develop high-speed broadband services throughout the city. The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved letters of support for Optimum Broadband and AT&T as the two companies pursue funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to further develop their Internet networks.
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
