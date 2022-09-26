NEOSHO, Mo. — Are you currently unemployed and actively seeking a job? Perhaps you’re just wanting to change careers. The Neosho Chamber of Commerce puts on a job fair for you to do just that! Happening on October 4th from 11 AM to 2 PM at 109 W Main St in Neosho — come dressed to impress and bring your resume! However, if you don’t have a resume there are applications you can fill out. Want more information or to register? Shoot an email to Heather from the Chamber of Commerce: heather@neoshocc.com. You can also call them at (417)-451-1925 or visit their website.

NEOSHO, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO