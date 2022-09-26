Read full article on original website
Feeding the Bridge Builders
Feeding the Bridge Builders
Adrienne Weston, Program Coordinator of Building Bridges in Joplin stopped by to discuss the need for speakers and volunteers to bring meals. All the info on how to get involved and apply here!
GMFS Higher Vision
GMFS Higher Vision
Higher Vision is with us to talk about the upcoming Big Vision Day happening in Vernon County! With speakers brought in to discuss economic growth and stimulation, they also offer details on small business financing. With tickets available for purchase now, this is a great event for networking and opportunity.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS: Keys to the City – JPD Dispatch
The Boys are back in Town! Howie and Bubba grab the Keys to the City, as they talk with local Joplin 911 Dispatch about the important work they do for the community. Acting as intermediary between community members and First Responders, Joplin’s 911 Dispatch is a fulfilling and necessary position for everyone. Those interested in being part of this important service can apply online, or at Joplin City Hall!
newstalkkzrg.com
Neosho Fall Festival this Saturday
The Neosho Fall Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday in beautiful downtown Neosho. “There are over 120 booths, coaster car records, sidewalk chalk, Artists Alley and live music all day both on the main stage and a secondary stage,” says Neosho Chamber of Commerce CEO, Lauri Lyerla.
Furniture and More
Furniture and More
To see their versatile range of furniture, please click the button below!
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
The Bluegrass Festival is a traditional start of Fall for many people, and Carl Junction continues the celebration of Fall with another fun event…The Fall City Wide Sales! Cavanaugh Studyvin talks about what to expect.
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/28/22
We are looking at plenty of sunshine this week. Temperatures will be fairly mild though. We could see a few nights with lows down into the low 40s for Fort Scott and Iola. It warms up to around 80 though by the weekend. Unfortunately the dry weather will continue. Another shot of cool air is coming in from the northeast for tomorrow.
fourstateshomepage.com
New! Adult Dance Classes @ Midwest Regional Ballet
Kaye Lewis & Patricia Young of Midwest Regional Ballet stopped by to talk about the upcoming dance classes for adults! They share some moves with Gary & Shelby!
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
GMFS Beekeeper's Conference
GMFS Beekeeper’s Conference
Lisa Sewell is with us to talk about The MSSU Pollinator Club & Joplin Area Beekeepers Association, and invite you to the upcoming Four States Beekeeping Conference! Bees being a critical and highly interesting species, we hope you’ll BEE there to learn more!
fourstateshomepage.com
Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Michael* Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. Multiple tips sent to detectives...
Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
Mobile home fire near Seneca; Residence is a total loss
SENECA, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Wednesday reports of a structure fire at Hwy 43 Mobile Home Park north of Seneca alerted Newton County Central Comm. Seneca Rural Fire Protection Dist., Newton County EMS, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid assistance from Seneca City Fire, Quapaw Nation Fire & EMS and Wyandotte Fire, Redings Mill Fire and Neosho Rural...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
