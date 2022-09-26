Helen E. Hafen, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 26, 2022, at St Clare Friedensheim Assisted Living Facility where she has been a resident for the past two years. Helen was born March 4th, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Ted and Myrna (Gingrich) Newman, Juda, WI. She graduated from Juda High School, Class of 1945, then moved to Madison and attended Madison Business College. Helen was united in marriage to William Hafen Jr. in 1949, starting their farming partnership on the farm where Helen grew up south of Juda. Tragically in 1960, their son, John, was killed in a car accident in which both Helen and Bill were seriously injured. Neighbors rallied until months later when they were able to resume farming. In 1976, after selling their dairy herd, they moved to a small farm on the state line.

MONROE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO