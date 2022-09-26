Read full article on original website
Hubert Anthony Lins
SAUK CITY – Hubert A. Lins, age 100 years and 116 days, passed on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, due to complications of congestive heart failure. Hubert was born on June 1, 1922, in rural Spring Green, Town of Bear Creek, Wis., son of Henry and Mary (Reik) Lins. He married Velma Meyer on June 15, 1948, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, Wis. Together they shared 55 years of marriage prior to Velma’s passing in 2004.
Shirley M. Edwards
Shirley M. Edwards, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, gained her angel’s wings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, following a short illness. Memorial services celebrating her life will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Raymond T. Laufenberg
MIDDLETON – Raymond T. Laufenberg, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after a battle with kidney disease. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Madison, the first of Casper and Lydia (Schroeder) Laufenberg’s 12 children. Ray graduated from Edgewood High School in...
Karen R. McGinley
Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.
Helen E. Hafen
Helen E. Hafen, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 26, 2022, at St Clare Friedensheim Assisted Living Facility where she has been a resident for the past two years. Helen was born March 4th, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Ted and Myrna (Gingrich) Newman, Juda, WI. She graduated from Juda High School, Class of 1945, then moved to Madison and attended Madison Business College. Helen was united in marriage to William Hafen Jr. in 1949, starting their farming partnership on the farm where Helen grew up south of Juda. Tragically in 1960, their son, John, was killed in a car accident in which both Helen and Bill were seriously injured. Neighbors rallied until months later when they were able to resume farming. In 1976, after selling their dairy herd, they moved to a small farm on the state line.
Aaron Robert Cushman
Aaron Robert Cushman, age 51, the son of Robert and Diane (Arneson) Cushman, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aaron was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 13, 1971. He relocated to Arizona with family but returned to Dodgeville in 1983, where he graduated from high school. Aaron’s career began as a law enforcement officer and Green County sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for the Department of Justice in Madison and most recently as a FedEx driver.
Lillian Schaller
Lillian Schaller of Mazomanie. passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 23rd, 2022 at 101 years old. She was born December 8th 1920 to Frank and Fanny (Wilkinson) Schwanke. She was united in marriage to the late Leo Schaller on February 9th 1944. She is survived by a son,...
