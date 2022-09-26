ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
KENTUCKY STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA issues rule against unfair practices in livestock marketing

At a meeting of his competition council, President Biden announced on Monday a proposed USDA rule to prevent unfair and deceptive practices in livestock marketing. It was the second of three rules planned by the USDA to give poultry, hog and cattle producers more leverage in dealing with meat processors.
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns

A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Popculture

Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Service Agency#Department Of Agriculture#Displacement#The Farm Service Agency#The Fairness Committee#Ag#Fsa
12tomatoes.com

USDA Approves First Genetically-Modified Purple Tomato

Norfolk Plant Sciences is responsible for this genetically modified tomato. While most probably assumed that the tomato would never make its way onto store shelves, we were wronger than we realize. This may be surprising to some but the taste of these tomatoes is actually the exact same as the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average

The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
AGRICULTURE
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beefmagazine.com

Feedlot production and cattle slaughter

The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report shows that the September 1 feedlot inventory was 11.279 million head, 100.4 percent of last year. Feedlot inventories typically reach a seasonal low in August or September with the low occurring in August in four of the last ten years and six times in September. The September 2022 inventory was up 0.5 percent from August, indicating that August was the low this year. The August low was 975,000 head lower, down 8.0 percent, than the record on-feed inventory in February 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
agupdate.com

BASF seed treatments provide early protection for winter wheat

Producers will be in the fields seeding winter wheat soon, according to Tracy Hillenbrand, BASF technical service representative. “I’ve talked with a couple retailers and Montana growers are getting ready to start seeding. In a couple of those areas, growers are trying to wait for rainfall to try to get a little more moisture in the soil,” Hillenbrand said.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Dairy Market Report August 2022

U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.
AGRICULTURE
food-safety.com

FDA Releases Overview on Efforts to Improve Safety of Imported Produce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a document, titled, Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce, which provides an overview of the agency’s ongoing efforts to advance the safety of produce imported into the U.S. Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce follows FDA’s...
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

EWG And Carey Gillam Keep Lying About Glyphosate

If glyphosate is such a deadly pesticide, why do activist groups have to lie about it? That's the question I asked myself after reading this ridiculous article written by Shannon Kelleher and Carey Gillam over at The New Lede. "US EPA to withdraw interim registration review decision for glyphosate," the headline declared. Sounds scandalous, but what does it actually mean? Kelleher and Gillam went on:
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy