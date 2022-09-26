Read full article on original website
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
Penguins Power Play Falls Flat in Loss vs. Red Wings
The Pittsburgh Penguins were not ready to play on Tuesday night, falling 6-2 to the Detroit Red Wings in their third preseason contest. After sitting their stars for Sunday's split-squad scrimmage, the Penguins rolled out their NHL squad (minus the third forward line) against the Red Wings. Brock McGinn got...
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Maple Leafs C John Tavares (oblique) out 3 weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will miss the start of the regular season with an oblique injury. The veteran center will be at out at least three weeks, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. The season opener is Oct. 12 at Montreal. Tavares, who turned 32 on Sept. 20,...
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi Line Stands Out in Blackhawks Preseason Opener
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it.
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff; defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore; and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
