Johnson City Press
Former KTN business reporter named editor of Bristol Now
BRISTOL — Marina Waters, former business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News, has been named editor of Bristol Now, a weekly newspaper and online publication for Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. Waters, 29, is from Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She obtained a bachelor’s...
Johnson City Press
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games. That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 28
Sept. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today The Knoxville Sentinel reported several items of interest to those in the Upper East Tennessee area. “A new academy is to be erected at Elizabethton.”. “W.T. Smythe is the new postmaster at Mountain City, Johnson county.”
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County mayor recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. DeWitte read the proclamation at the regular meeting of the Hawkins County Commission on Monday. The document was signed on Sept. 7.
Johnson City Press
Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport superintendent Nov. 1
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023. That's based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website. The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Johnson City Press
Barter Theatre begins fall season
ABINGDON — The leaves are turning, an autumn breeze is blowing and Barter Theatre is coming alive with its new fall season of shows. Nestled in Abingdon, Barter Theatre is known as the nation’s longest-running professional theatre with nearly 90 years of performances. Today, it is one of the last “year-round professional resident repertory theaters” remaining in America, drawing in audiences from all around.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students celebrate Homecoming with carnival
Science Hill High School’s Student Activities group kicked off Homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening with a carnival that included music, food, games and a fun opportunity for students to hang out after school. The event was open to the community, but those who missed it still have a chance to see the highly-anticipated Homecoming Parade on Thursday night. For the first time, the parade will feature floats representing each Johnson City school. This will be an opportunity for the community to show some school spirit and support for Science Hill. Floats will make their way around Science Hill’s campus starting at 5:15 on Thursday. Clockwise, from top: Science Hill’s Homecoming Carnival offered plenty of fun and games for students, including bouncy houses, “pie a teacher” booths, “pin the tail on the donkey” stations, snacks and more; students stopped by booths to get their faces painted or to get temporary tattoos applied; and the carnival offered fun for all.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Landspout
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
VSP identify man killed in Sept. 10 Lee County crash
JONESVILLE – The Virginia State Police has reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Lee County more than two weeks after it happened. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch on Monday, Carl W. Marco, 76, Blountville, Tennessee was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson on U.S. Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 Sept. 10 around 7:36 p.m. The motorcycle apparently ran off the left side of the highway and into a median ditch before overturning.
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce sells old building
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce has finally sold its previous home at 603 E. Market St., which they inhabited from 1978 to 2020. “A lot has evolved in Johnson City over the past four decades. Our employment growth has grown, our business community has grown, our population has changed immensely during that time,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler.
Johnson City Press
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys, D-B girls capture Region 1-AA golf titles
ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course. With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-over 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
Johnson City Press
ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain offering kayak stargazing
Enjoy an evening under the stars along the Bays Mountain Reservoir from the comfort of your own kayak. It’ll be a calm and relaxing evening like no other. Bays Mountain Park is offering kayak stargazing programs this week and in early October. Join park staff in the middle of the reservoir for a guided hike through the night sky.
Johnson City Press
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: she won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. That makes the basketball and volleyball teams senior, who has a grade point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top...
Johnson City Press
Grammy Award-winning Jason Crabb to appear in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Cornerstone Christian Academy is expanding its yearly Vision Dinner by hosting “An Evening with Jason Crabb,” on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The 12th annual dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a performance by Crabb, a two-time Grammy...
Johnson City Press
Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County
KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
