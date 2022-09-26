ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team

Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
thegolfnewsnet.com

Mickelson, Poulter, Gooch and Swafford withdraw from LIV-supported lawsuit against PGA Tour

Four more LIV golfers -- Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford -- are the latest to exit the LIV-backed anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Now just three golfers from the original 11 plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones -- remain in the suit, along with LIV Golf, Inc., which joined the players as a plaintiff after the initial filing.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side

Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy