Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
'The Best Week I Could Ever Imagine': Max Homa Soaks It in at Presidents Cup
The 16th-ranked player in the world went 4-0 as a rookie at Quail Hollow, capped with a win in singles over another budding superstar, Tom Kim.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
Golf.com
Kevin Kisner’s party plan and 6 other funny moments from the Presidents Cup presser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Kisner, his blue hat turned to its side, and some manner of liquid in a tumbler on the table in front of him, tossed a small bottle of Fireball to a familiar face in the crowd. And the American Presidents Cup press conference began on...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Jim Furyk's PGA Tour Champions event is preparing for any scenario
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — They’re battening down and getting prepared at the Timuquana Country Club to keep next week’s Constellation Furyk & Friends PGA Tour Champions in play. While none of the tournament structures such as hospitality areas and bleachers are being taken down, other precautions are being...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Team USA secures Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in their ninth victory in a row
The United States team retained the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, after surviving a spirited comeback from the International Team, winning the golf tournament by 17.5 to 12.5 and securing the Americans' ninth overall victory in a row.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Mickelson, Poulter, Gooch and Swafford withdraw from LIV-supported lawsuit against PGA Tour
Four more LIV golfers -- Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford -- are the latest to exit the LIV-backed anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Now just three golfers from the original 11 plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones -- remain in the suit, along with LIV Golf, Inc., which joined the players as a plaintiff after the initial filing.
FOX31 Denver
Russell Wilson: ‘I think we can be unstoppable’
When it comes to rhythm this offense is dancing with two left feet, but even averaging just 14 points through three games—there have been promising glimpses.
Presidents Cup: Cal Alum Max Homa the Toast of the Golf World
Homa goes 4-0, Collin Morikawa 2-1 as Americans win ninth straight title.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side
Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
