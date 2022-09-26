Effective: 2022-09-28 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **MAJOR HURRICANE IAN EXPECTED TO BRING DAMAGING WINDS AND DANGEROUS FLOODING RAINS ACROSS EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, and Inland Saint Lucie * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles south of Leesburg FL or about 120 miles south-southwest of Orlando FL - 26.9N 82.0W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 500 PM, Major Hurricane Ian was located about 120 miles south- southwest of Orlando, FL. Ian`s maximum sustained winds are 140 mph, making it a Dangerous Category Four Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is moving north-northeast around 8 mph across southwest Florida. Late this afternoon, Ian made landfall just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor as a high end Category Four Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Ian will weaken as it progresses towards the north-northeast over the Florida peninsula through tonight and into Thursday. Ian will track across the interior counties of east central Florida through Thursday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties, and the adjacent Atlantic waters. A Hurricane Warning continues for Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Brevard, and Volusia counties, as well as the adjacent Atlantic waters. Ian will approach and then move across the region at a slightly slower forward speed tonight into Thursday. Significant to extensive wind impacts are expected from Ian, with Tropical Storm Force wind gusts associated with the rainbands of Ian, lasting through Thursday. Hurricane conditions are expected with the passage of the center of the storm across portions of the inland counties and reaching Volusia and Brevard counties. Wind impacts may linger into late Thursday night across the far northern portions of east central Florida, especially across Volusia County. A Flood Watch continues for all of east central Florida through late Thursday night. Catastrophic flooding impacts are expected to develop tonight and last through Thursday, with widespread heavy rainfall expected to continue through Thursday night. Storm total rainfall amounts are forecast to range from 12 to 20 inches with maximum localized amounts up to 30 inches occurring over areas north of a line from Kissimmee to near New Smyrna Beach. Expect total rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches with isolated 18 inch amounts from Melbourne to Lake Kissimmee. To the south, 4 to 8 inches with isolated 12 inch totals are forecast with much of this having already fallen. This amount of rainfall will cause major flooding for portions of the area, especially for locations that have already received high rainfall amounts over the past 7 days. Creeks and rivers that are already approaching bankfull will overflow, leading to substantial flooding. Urban locations and low- lying areas are especially vulnerable with inundation of major roadways and flooding of structures expected. The potential for tornadoes will continue from northern Osceola to the Volusia and Brevard coast. The threat for tornadoes will continue through Thursday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for all east central Florida counties except for Lake County through 1 AM. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across areas from Brevard and Osceola counties northwards. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across areas from Brevard and Osceola counties northwards. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against potential impacts from tornadoes across East Central Florida. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across east central Florida. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible minor impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay in your location indoors to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location as the potential for strong winds and possible dangerous flooding increase through Thursday morning. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around Midnight, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO