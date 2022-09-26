The obvious answer would be ‘of course Hollywood isn’t out of ideas’, since no one wants to admit that the writers in good old Tinseltown are spending more time twiddling their thumbs as they’re directed to create remakes and reboots rather than push new ideas that might not do well at the box office. In other words, money is being placed ahead of integrity, and sadly, it’s not that surprising since money makes the engine that is Hollywood run. What’s so unfortunate about this is that at some point, the same old tired story that continues to be told gets repackaged and redistributed with only a few tweaks and changes that many tend to think are revolutionary and innovative. There are movies out there that have managed to wow the audience with a story that is new and innovative, but too often, it’s been seen that people are far more comfortable with the pre-packaged material that doesn’t challenge the way they look at the world, or at the story that’s already been established. This often allows filmmakers to keep adding various elements to a story that don’t make sense and that eschew the realism that might have, at one time, existed in an original story that’s become a franchise.

