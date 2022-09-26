Read full article on original website
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104
TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Danielle Pinnock went from spoofing Hollywood to starring in one of its hottest comedies
Danielle Pinnock can thank her mother's wig for helping her get the role of a lifetime.
Hollywood Learned All the Wrong Lessons From Avatar
When the director James Cameron was working on Avatar, he was holding the biggest bargaining chip imaginable. His last major feature, 1997’s Titanic, was the most successful film in Hollywood history, overcoming its budgetary woes and behind-the-scenes drama to become a box-office phenomenon unlike any other. Avatar was another risky bet in theory, an original sci-fi epic about nine-foot-tall blue aliens called the Na’vi who’d be rendered through advanced CGI and motion-capture technology. But still, this would be a James Cameron film—a fact the director said he had to remind the honchos of during production.
'The important lessons': Tom Hanks, 66, is coming out with a novel that highlights what he has learned during his 50 year career in Hollywood
Tom Hanks has written a new novel with familiar content. The 66-year-old actor shared with People that his work is based on the 'important lessons' he has learned while trying to make it - and stay on top - in Hollywood. Hanks is one of the most successful actors of...
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
‘A Diff’rent Strokes’ Alum Todd Bridges Gets Married In Intimate Beverly Hills Ceremony
Todd Bridges may always be known as the beloved Willis Jackson on the iconic sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, but his journey off-screen is worth talkin’ ’bout. The 57-year-old actor tied the knot on Wednesday evening with his new wife, designer Bettijo B. Hirschi. According to People, the couple...
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
John Wayne’s Wife Still Gets ‘Goosebumps’ From 1 of His Most Epic Movies
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne impressed his wife with 1 scene, in particular, that still gives her goosebumps when she thinks about it.
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Helped Tyler James Williams Start Dreaming Again
Tyler James Williams is learning to dream again with the help of the wildly popular show he stars in, 'Abbott Elementary.'
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no
Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
‘The Slumber Party’ Coming-Of-Age Comedy Movie Based On ‘The Sleepover’ Teen Novel Ordered By Disney Branded Television
EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television has begun production on The Slumber Party, a Disney Original Movie based on Jen Malone’s popular teen novel The Sleepover, from Imagine Kids+Family, a division of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment. Production got underway today in Atlanta. Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home), Valentina Herrera (Black Widow), Dallas Liu (Pen15) and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez star in the coming-of-age comedy, directed by Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Married), and written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House). The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as...
Is Hollywood Running out of Ideas?
The obvious answer would be ‘of course Hollywood isn’t out of ideas’, since no one wants to admit that the writers in good old Tinseltown are spending more time twiddling their thumbs as they’re directed to create remakes and reboots rather than push new ideas that might not do well at the box office. In other words, money is being placed ahead of integrity, and sadly, it’s not that surprising since money makes the engine that is Hollywood run. What’s so unfortunate about this is that at some point, the same old tired story that continues to be told gets repackaged and redistributed with only a few tweaks and changes that many tend to think are revolutionary and innovative. There are movies out there that have managed to wow the audience with a story that is new and innovative, but too often, it’s been seen that people are far more comfortable with the pre-packaged material that doesn’t challenge the way they look at the world, or at the story that’s already been established. This often allows filmmakers to keep adding various elements to a story that don’t make sense and that eschew the realism that might have, at one time, existed in an original story that’s become a franchise.
‘The Lucy Show’: John Wayne Charmed Lucille Ball Fans in Hilarious Guest Appearance
Actor Lucille Ball brought Western movie star John Wayne onto 'The Lucy Show' as a guest and the fans still swoon over it.
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
