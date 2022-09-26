ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football James Gmiter 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter speaks on increased trust and varied offensive weapons as contributing factors in the improvement of the line. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues

Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Michael Stevens, MD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Convoy for Kids completes 7th successful year

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. The residents of Keyser got to observe the massive convoy of large trucks, bikes, and diesels rolling through Keyser with an unforgettable sound. This year, the convoy had 88 motorcycles, 28 diesel pickups and...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Mon EMS launches website, schedules public info sessions about levy

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Mon EMS has launched an information webpage and scheduled multiple public information meetings about the EMS levy which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Executive Director Forest Weyen spoke before the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday to inform the commissioners...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Christopher Ray Maxwell

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
WEST MILFORD, WV
WVNews

Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well, friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown High School students walk out in protest of pride flag removal

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In response to the decision to remove pride flags from classrooms, Morgantown High School students staged a walk out on Wednesday. About 200-250 students left the school following lunch, and a protest was held until the end of the school day. It began in front of the school and moved to the side after about an hour.
MORGANTOWN, WV

