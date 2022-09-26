Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football James Gmiter 9/27/22
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter speaks on increased trust and varied offensive weapons as contributing factors in the improvement of the line. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
WVNews
RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society to meet Oct. 11 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown for the next meeting of the minds. The fall gathering of the West Virginia Inventors Society will provide a forum for inventors at all stages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues
Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College, Notre Dame High School formalize creative and performing arts partnership
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and Notre Dame High School have signed a formal agreement to begin a creative and performing arts partnership between the institutions. Under the agreement executed Wednesday, WVWC will employ an instructor to teach in the Performing Arts Conservatory at Notre...
WVNews
Michael Stevens, MD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
The Landing Dispensary to hold grand opening Friday in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Landing Cannabis Dispensary held an open house at its new facility in Bridgeport on Wednesday. The Landing will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday to welcome customers for the first time.
WVNews
IMG_6246.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. Th…
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) CVB wins marketing, social media awards at 2022 Governor's Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau won two awards at the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Huntington, showcasing the center’s marketing campaigns and social media presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 conference was moved online,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Convoy for Kids completes 7th successful year
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The seventh annual Convoy for Kids was held Saturday, Sept. 24. The residents of Keyser got to observe the massive convoy of large trucks, bikes, and diesels rolling through Keyser with an unforgettable sound. This year, the convoy had 88 motorcycles, 28 diesel pickups and...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County’s three county commissioners last week signed a resolution against the state’s proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the amendment’s potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment...
WVNews
Mon EMS launches website, schedules public info sessions about levy
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Mon EMS has launched an information webpage and scheduled multiple public information meetings about the EMS levy which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Executive Director Forest Weyen spoke before the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday to inform the commissioners...
WVNews
Christopher Ray Maxwell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
WVNews
Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well, friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
WVNews
Morgantown High School students walk out in protest of pride flag removal
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — In response to the decision to remove pride flags from classrooms, Morgantown High School students staged a walk out on Wednesday. About 200-250 students left the school following lunch, and a protest was held until the end of the school day. It began in front of the school and moved to the side after about an hour.
WVNews
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary to open Friday in Bridgeport
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Bridgeport will open its doors to the public on Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a grand opening. Medical cannabis advisors will be on site to help folks curious about obtaining a medical cannabis card.
Comments / 0