Hurricane Warning issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardee HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wauchula - Bowling Green - Zolfo Springs * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 2 Hurricane force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 90-110 mph with gusts to 135 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Thursday morning - Window for Hurricane force winds: until early Thursday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind greater than 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to catastrophic wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. Be ready to move to the safest place inside your shelter if necessary. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in this area should remain sheltered or seek shelter immediately! This is a very dangerous situation. Target Area: Glades Eyewall of Hurricane Ian Impacting Northern Sections of Glades County Hurricane Ian continues to move north northeast around 8 mph. With this movement, radar trends indicate the eyewall of the hurricane is beginning to move over portions of northern Glades county. Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph have been observed in the Fort Myers area within the eyewall, and damaging hurricane force winds are expected to move across northern sections of Glades county over the next few hours. HAZARD...Hurricane force winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Widespread damage is expected. Locations impacted include Palmdale, Ortona and Muse. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...>100 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 630 AM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The water begins retreat from inside the main office and store in the campground. The Upstream campground and access roads to the campground are still completely flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 7.9 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.9 feet on 08/29/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 6.8 Wed 6 pm EDT 7.8 7.9 7.7
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wellington - Lion Country Safari - Belle Glade - Pahokee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
Flood Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glades; Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Collier, Glades and Hendry. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 622 PM EDT, Sheet flow is occurring over western Hendry and interior areas of metro Collier County from previous feeder bands. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Labelle, Immokalee, Ave Maria, Palmdale, Golden Gate Estates, Felda, Port La Belle, Muse, Big Corkscrew Island, Ortona, Orangetree, Golden Gate, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Keri, Lake Trafford, Bunker Hill, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary and Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-26 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Inland Indian River TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, Sarasota by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Charlotte; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Manatee; Sarasota FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SARASOTA COUNTY, SOUTHEAST MANATEE, NORTHWEST DESOTO, HARDEE, AND NORTHWEST HIGHLANDS COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Hardee County in central Florida Western DeSoto County in south central Florida Northwestern Highlands County in south central Florida Southwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Manatee County in west central Florida Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian across the warned area. Between 12 and 19 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches are possible in the warned area through 10:45 PM. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for South central Sarasota county, southeast Manatee, northwest Desoto, Hardee, and northwest Highlands counties. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain due to Hurricane Ian is producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Port, Sebring, Avon Park, Arcadia, Wauchula, Port Charlotte, Southeast Arcadia, Myakka City, Ona, Myakka River State Park, Sweetwater, Zolfo Springs, Limestone, Nocatee, Brownville, Gardner, Myakka Head, Fort Ogden, Lake Suzy and Hidden River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **MAJOR HURRICANE IAN EXPECTED TO BRING DAMAGING WINDS AND DANGEROUS FLOODING RAINS ACROSS EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, and Inland Saint Lucie * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles south of Leesburg FL or about 120 miles south-southwest of Orlando FL - 26.9N 82.0W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 500 PM, Major Hurricane Ian was located about 120 miles south- southwest of Orlando, FL. Ian`s maximum sustained winds are 140 mph, making it a Dangerous Category Four Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is moving north-northeast around 8 mph across southwest Florida. Late this afternoon, Ian made landfall just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor as a high end Category Four Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. Ian will weaken as it progresses towards the north-northeast over the Florida peninsula through tonight and into Thursday. Ian will track across the interior counties of east central Florida through Thursday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties, and the adjacent Atlantic waters. A Hurricane Warning continues for Lake, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Okeechobee, Brevard, and Volusia counties, as well as the adjacent Atlantic waters. Ian will approach and then move across the region at a slightly slower forward speed tonight into Thursday. Significant to extensive wind impacts are expected from Ian, with Tropical Storm Force wind gusts associated with the rainbands of Ian, lasting through Thursday. Hurricane conditions are expected with the passage of the center of the storm across portions of the inland counties and reaching Volusia and Brevard counties. Wind impacts may linger into late Thursday night across the far northern portions of east central Florida, especially across Volusia County. A Flood Watch continues for all of east central Florida through late Thursday night. Catastrophic flooding impacts are expected to develop tonight and last through Thursday, with widespread heavy rainfall expected to continue through Thursday night. Storm total rainfall amounts are forecast to range from 12 to 20 inches with maximum localized amounts up to 30 inches occurring over areas north of a line from Kissimmee to near New Smyrna Beach. Expect total rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches with isolated 18 inch amounts from Melbourne to Lake Kissimmee. To the south, 4 to 8 inches with isolated 12 inch totals are forecast with much of this having already fallen. This amount of rainfall will cause major flooding for portions of the area, especially for locations that have already received high rainfall amounts over the past 7 days. Creeks and rivers that are already approaching bankfull will overflow, leading to substantial flooding. Urban locations and low- lying areas are especially vulnerable with inundation of major roadways and flooding of structures expected. The potential for tornadoes will continue from northern Osceola to the Volusia and Brevard coast. The threat for tornadoes will continue through Thursday. A Tornado Watch is in effect for all east central Florida counties except for Lake County through 1 AM. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across areas from Brevard and Osceola counties northwards. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across areas from Brevard and Osceola counties northwards. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Protect against potential impacts from tornadoes across East Central Florida. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across east central Florida. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible minor impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay in your location indoors to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location as the potential for strong winds and possible dangerous flooding increase through Thursday morning. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around Midnight, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-27 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida **MAJOR HURRICANE IAN TO BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO SOUTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Mainland Monroe - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Far South Miami-Dade - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles southwest of Naples FL or about 100 miles southwest of Marco Island FL - 24.9N 82.9W - Storm Intensity 120 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian is currently moving through the Florida Straits and is forecast to continue to strengthen as the system approaches the southwest coast of Florida. Regardless of exact landfall location, hazardous conditions will extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be expected for South Florida: * Peak storm surge values of 6 to 10 feet are expected particularly in surge prone areas between Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee. Peak storm surge values of 4 to 7 feet are the main concern from Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable and 2 to 4 feet from East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road along Florida Bay. The storm surge concern will begin overnight with peak values occurring Wednesday. Due to slow motion of the system, surge will be slow to subside and may impact the region through late week. This could lead to significant and life- threatening storm surge flooding particularly along coastal Collier County. * Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall associated with rainbands may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals may range 4 to 8 inches through Thursday with locally higher totals possible. Flash-flooding will be possible in this environment. * Tornadoes embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system have been observed today and through the night hours, and the threat may persist through Wednesday. * Hazardous marine and beach conditions are expected. Dangerous surf conditions are expected along the Gulf coast. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible extensive impacts across portions of Southwest Florida and around and west of Lake Okeechobee. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of Palm Beach County. Elsewhere across South Florida limited impacts are possible mostly associated with the possibility of seeing gusts to tropical storm force.. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the southwest Florida coastline. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having potentially devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across portions of coastal Mainland Monroe County. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal portions of Florida Bay and extreme southern Miami-Dade County. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. Minor coastal flooding may be observed across portions of the east coast. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. *OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
