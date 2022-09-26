Austin-Bailey completes grant cycle

The trustees of the Austin-Bailey Health and Wellness Foundation approved grants totaling $160,700 to 11 nonprofit organizations and nine schools. The foundation supports programs that promote the physical and mental well-being of the people residing in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The foundation provides $43,000 in scholarships to students engaged in health-related studies at Aultman College, Kent State University Stark, Kent State University Tuscarawas, Malone University, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Stark State College, University of Akron Wayne College, University of Mount Union and Walsh University.

Those receiving grants include:

Purchase of a child’s all terrain vehicle chair to enable those with physical limitations to utilize their trails.

Wooster Christian School – Wooster - $2,700

Support for administrative staff person who will oversee programming.

Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry – Wooster - $3,500

Support food banks by providing processed ground venison.

Necessary equipment to provide CPR and AED training for all students in grades 9-12.

AHEAD – Massillon - $5,400

Assisting students with behavioral challenges through their Behavioral Coach Program.

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank - $10,000 – Canton

Enhance food distribution in Wayne County.

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy – Canton - $40,000

Operational support.

EN-RICH-MENT – Canton - $20,000

Habitat for Humanity – Canton - $7,200

Provide safety and security for a family with an autistic child.

John Knox Presbyterian Church – North Canton - $2,400

Food pantry support.

Legacy Project of Stark County – Massillon - $12,500

Partial support for upgrading their new location known as The 708.

Light After Loss – Canton - $9,000

Partial support to upgrade their new facility where their clients meet who are survivors of suicide and trauma related losses.