ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Austin-Bailey completes grant cycle

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPmn_0iAf0Qnh00

The trustees of the Austin-Bailey Health and Wellness Foundation approved grants totaling $160,700 to 11 nonprofit organizations and nine schools. The foundation supports programs that promote the physical and mental well-being of the people residing in Holmes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The foundation provides $43,000 in scholarships to students engaged in health-related studies at Aultman College, Kent State University Stark, Kent State University Tuscarawas, Malone University, Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Stark State College, University of Akron Wayne College, University of Mount Union and Walsh University.

Those receiving grants include:

Purchase of a child’s all terrain vehicle chair to enable those with physical limitations to utilize their trails.

  • Wooster Christian School – Wooster - $2,700

Support for administrative staff person who will oversee programming.

  • Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry – Wooster - $3,500

Support food banks by providing processed ground venison.

Necessary equipment to provide CPR and AED training for all students in grades 9-12.

  • AHEAD – Massillon - $5,400

Assisting students with behavioral challenges through their Behavioral Coach Program.

  • Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank - $10,000 – Canton

Enhance food distribution in Wayne County.

  • Beacon Charitable Pharmacy – Canton - $40,000

Operational support.

  • EN-RICH-MENT – Canton - $20,000
  • Habitat for Humanity – Canton - $7,200

Provide safety and security for a family with an autistic child.

  • John Knox Presbyterian Church – North Canton - $2,400

Food pantry support.

  • Legacy Project of Stark County – Massillon - $12,500

Partial support for upgrading their new location known as The 708.

  • Light After Loss – Canton - $9,000

Partial support to upgrade their new facility where their clients meet who are survivors of suicide and trauma related losses.

  • The Wilderness Center – Wilmot - $5,000

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Tuscarawas County, OH
Society
City
Wooster, OH
City
North Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Holmes County, OH
Holmes County, OH
Society
Wooster, OH
Society
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Society
County
Wayne County, OH
City
Massillon, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Sheriff Dale Williams

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Carroll County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of Wooster#Presbyterian College#University Of Mount Union#Walsh University#Charity#Wellness Foundation#Aultman College#Malone University#Stark State College#Wooster Christian School#Aed#Massillon 5 400#Behavioral Coach Program#Canton Enhance#En Rich Ment#Habitat For Humanity
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
crawfordcountynow.com

“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished

MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
MANSFIELD, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

Atwood Fall Festival 2022

Atwood Fall Festival 2022 offers true Autumn joy for a variety of ages where the spirit of the season can truly be felt and experienced. Enjoying the Outdoors is brought to you in partnership with Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Atwood Lake Fall Festival 2022!. There is “Something for Everyone” each...
MINERAL CITY, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy