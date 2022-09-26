ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh holds weekly news conference: Live updates

By Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgJqk_0iAf0H6O00

Follow along with us as Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with the media at his weekly news conference.

The No. 4 ranked Wolverines 4-0 after beating the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Up next for Michigan, their first road trip of the season, to Iowa City as they face the Iowa Hawkeyes (noon, Fox).

Find out what Jim Harbaugh has to say about last week’s victory as he looks ahead to Iowa starting at noon on Monday.

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets

Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Desmond Howard names Week 4 Game Changers, includes B1G RB

Michigan running back Blake Corum probably didn’t need much help getting props from former Wolverine Desmond Howard this weekend. Even if Howard didn’t win the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, it doesn’t take a former “Michigan Man” to see that Corum absolutely dominated the college football world this weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football looks forward to participating in Hawkeye Wave: 'It's a special thing'

Ann Arbor – It started as a simple idea from a fan on a Facebook post and has quickly become one of the most endearing traditions in college football. The Hawkeye Wave started in 2017 after the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the Hawkeyes’ Kinnick Stadium, opened. Someone in the online group suggested that at the end of the first quarter, fans could take a moment to wave to the children in the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#College Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently

Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Williamsburg 16-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg 16-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

MSU professors in letter to board: President Stanley shouldn't step down. Here's why.

Recent reports have suggested that Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley is being asked by some members of the Board of Trustees to consider not serving out the terms of his current contract. We wholeheartedly support President Stanley for his leadership of our institution. And we are dismayed by the actions of various trustees over the past 10 days, as they may harm the internal morale and external stature of MSU.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied

I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears to have a cadre of new and fresh faces, many of whom may not have officially changed their addresses to avoid paying Detroit’s astronomical and disproportionally high insurance rates. Or perhaps they are staying just until their employer-offered incentive expires. Or maybe they’re just visiting.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy