Public Health

Washington Examiner

Canada's populist conservative leader offers an example for America

Canada’s Conservatives have elected Pierre Poilievre, an unabashed populist, as their leader. Some have taken this as a sign that divisive Trump-style politics are becoming popular in Canada, but that isn’t really the case. Poilievre’s message lacks the xenophobia that is, unfortunately, too often seen in conservative populism....
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
IMMIGRATION
Time Out Global

These countries and regions are eligible for visa-free travel to Japan

After last week’s major announcement that independent tourists can finally visit Japan visa-free from October 11, we’ve all been wondering which countries and regions would be included in the visa exemption list. In the latest border rules update released by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, foreign nationals from 68 countries and regions who wish to enter Japan for a short-term visit (up to 90 days) no longer need to apply for a visa. At the same time, tourists can visit Japan freely for tourism purposes without going through a travel agency.
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet

Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada

A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country’s ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN. Han Lay, 23, captured international attention with an emotional pageant speech during the finals...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

U.S. fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum

SAN DIEGO — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country. Leonard Glenn...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Measuring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese internet users through search queries

Using a vaccine concern index based on internet searches on the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from NAIST find that "adverse reaction" searches positively correlate with adoption, which may help online resources encourage vaccination. The study appears in Scientific Reports. Since becoming available, vaccines against COVID-19 have been vital in preventing deaths....
PUBLIC HEALTH

