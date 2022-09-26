Read full article on original website
Canada to drop Covid border measures on Oct. 1
Trudeau says experts advised the restrictions are no longer justified.
Washington Examiner
Canada's populist conservative leader offers an example for America
Canada’s Conservatives have elected Pierre Poilievre, an unabashed populist, as their leader. Some have taken this as a sign that divisive Trump-style politics are becoming popular in Canada, but that isn’t really the case. Poilievre’s message lacks the xenophobia that is, unfortunately, too often seen in conservative populism....
Canada PM Trudeau lifts vaccine border mandate center of Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests, police crackdown
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly signed off on dropping the border COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the center of weeks of the truckers’ protests and a subsequent government crackdown in the country’s capital city of Ottawa earlier this year. The Canadian government announced on Monday that it will...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
3 Threats Christian Nationalism Poses to the United States
Christian Nationalism is a growing movement that presents a dangerous threat to American democracy
Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
Time Out Global
These countries and regions are eligible for visa-free travel to Japan
After last week’s major announcement that independent tourists can finally visit Japan visa-free from October 11, we’ve all been wondering which countries and regions would be included in the visa exemption list. In the latest border rules update released by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, foreign nationals from 68 countries and regions who wish to enter Japan for a short-term visit (up to 90 days) no longer need to apply for a visa. At the same time, tourists can visit Japan freely for tourism purposes without going through a travel agency.
The U.S. Wants To Help Bolster Brazil's Democracy. It Has No Ambassador There.
As Brazil's right-wing president continues his Trump-like efforts to undermine the country's electoral system, the U.S. is missing a crucial diplomatic presence.
MedicalXpress
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
KEYT
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country’s ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN. Han Lay, 23, captured international attention with an emotional pageant speech during the finals...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he asked Canada's Trudeau for help in removing landmines
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion.
U.S. fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum
SAN DIEGO — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country. Leonard Glenn...
MedicalXpress
Measuring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese internet users through search queries
Using a vaccine concern index based on internet searches on the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers from NAIST find that "adverse reaction" searches positively correlate with adoption, which may help online resources encourage vaccination. The study appears in Scientific Reports. Since becoming available, vaccines against COVID-19 have been vital in preventing deaths....
