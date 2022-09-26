ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Youth Mental Health Was Declining in the U.S. Long Before COVID-19

Recent research suggests the mental health of children and teens in the U.S. is declining. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this decline, experts say the root of the problem existed before the coronavirus outbreak began. From 2016 to 2021, the use of mental health services by children ages...
KIDS
The Hill

These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Opioids
Alissa Rose

Early sleeping could be dangerous for older peoples

In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
msn.com

Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts

Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
insideedition.com

Rates of Suicidality Among Teenage Girls Increased Drastically Since Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic, CDC Says

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emma Wanstall, 18, of Connecticut, shared details of her severe depression and mental health journey with CBS. "It got to the point where I overdosed," she said. "I was planning on going to bed that night and not waking up in the morning."
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Guardian

The link between mental health and social conditions

Like Dr Sanah Ahsan (I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health, 6 September), I too work as a clinical psychologist and I see every day the impact of inequality, social injustice and abuse of power on individuals’ mental health (and by association, the mental health of their children, partners, colleagues and acquaintances).
MENTAL HEALTH
Gizmodo

Teens Are Getting Into Vapes and Weed, Losing Interest in Booze and Other Drugs

Teens have been using less and less drugs over the past few decades, with two important exceptions, new research this week suggests. Reported levels of drug use have declined for most substances since the early 1990s, the study found, but rates of cannabis use and vaping have gone up. The findings also indicate that having less free time and greater parental supervision may help kids stay away from using drugs in the first place.
KIDS
iheart.com

Lyme and Suicide

I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychreg.org

Lyme Disease and Mental Health: Some Recent Findings

Lyme disease is an elusive ailment that has steadily become more and more of a concern to the general public while, in some ways, still remaining an anomaly in medicine. Given the severe effect that Lyme disease can potentially have on the public’s health and sense of well-being, the lack of awareness that the average person has about the disease is disheartening.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy

A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know

Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KIDS
Nature.com

Urge-tic associations in children and adolescents with Tourette syndrome

Premonitory urges preceding tics are a cardinal feature of Gilles de la Tourette syndrome (GTS), a developmental disorder usually starting during middle childhood. However, the temporal relation between urges and tics has only been investigated in adults. In 25 children and adolescents with GTS (8"“18Â years), we assess urge-tic associations, including inter-individual differences, correlation to clinical measures, and in comparison to a previously reported sample of adult GTS patients. Group-level analyses confirmed positive associations between urges and tics. However, at the individual level, less than half of participants showed positive associations, a similar proportion did not, and in two participants, the association was reversed. Tic expression and subjective urge levels correlated with corresponding clinical scores and participants with more severe tics during the urge monitor exhibited stronger urge-tic associations. Associations between reported urge levels and instantaneous tic intensity tended to be less pronounced in children and adolescents than in adult GTS patients. The observed heterogeneity of urge-tic associations cast doubt on the notion that tics are directly caused by urges. More severe tics may facilitate anticipation of tics and thereby lead to more pronounced urge-tic associations, consistent with a hypothesis of urges as a byproduct of tics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy