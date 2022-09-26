ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged after stealing truck with toddler inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who stole a truck with a 1-year-old in the back seat has been charged, according to the Marion County prosecutor. Gonzalo Mondragon, 35, is charged with auto theft, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of criminal confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

The goal: A year without killing

INDIANAPOLIS — Every Tuesday night, Joe Garrison and Reverend Charles Harrison patrol the Lake Castleton Apartment Complex. It sits at Shadeland Avenue and 75th Street on the northeast side. "In 2021, there were three homicides at the apartment complex, two more across the street at the bar, and two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted police just before 3:50 p.m. Monday about her mother’s fatal stabbing at a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
ZIONSVILLE, IN

