Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Docs: Man threatened shooting at Gleaners after break-up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening a shooting at Gleaners Food Bank. Investigators say he was upset after learning that the mother of his child was seeing a new man. Rodrigo Limon, 25, faces three felony counts of intimidation in the case....
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged after stealing truck with toddler inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who stole a truck with a 1-year-old in the back seat has been charged, according to the Marion County prosecutor. Gonzalo Mondragon, 35, is charged with auto theft, operating a vehicle as an habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of criminal confinement.
wrtv.com
The goal: A year without killing
INDIANAPOLIS — Every Tuesday night, Joe Garrison and Reverend Charles Harrison patrol the Lake Castleton Apartment Complex. It sits at Shadeland Avenue and 75th Street on the northeast side. "In 2021, there were three homicides at the apartment complex, two more across the street at the bar, and two...
Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police tell News 8. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon, authorities told News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot by ex in targeted attack at Lafayette Subaru facility
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a former romantic partner while she was at work. Police say the gunman later took his own life. The Lafayette Police Department responded to Subaru of Indiana Automotive around 4:15 p.m. Monday to find 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette had been shot in the head.
WANE-TV
Marion police look for suspect in shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street in reference to an unknown disturbance. Once on scene, the caller led officers to the location of her […]
Man arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis daycare
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering a woman at an Indianapolis, Indiana, daycare. According to WTHR, Orlando Mitchell, 33, has been charged with murder, invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a domestic firearm by a domestic batterer. Mitchell allegedly shot and killed...
'You solved it!' | Anderson man facing preliminary murder charge in killing of his mother
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is in custody and facing a preliminary murder charge in the death of his mother. Officers called to a report of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Meridian Street, near State Road 32 and Central Avenue, found the body of 49-year-old Janet Hart around 4 p.m.
Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
A woman and a 4-year-old girl were found shot Wednesday afternoon inside a home in Avon, police say.
WISH-TV
Docs: Mother wanted son committed to group home before fatal stabbing
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department are investigating the death of a mother after her son stabbed her multiple times in her back on Monday. Police say Jireh Hart contacted police just before 3:50 p.m. Monday about her mother’s fatal stabbing at a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
Third suspect charged in death of Amanda Blackburn reaches plea agreement
INDIANAPOLIS — The third suspect charged in the 2015 death of Amanda Blackburn reached a plea deal on Monday. Diano Gordon pled guilty by agreement to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and was ordered to serve a 30-year sentence for his role in the fatal robbery of Amanda Blackburn.
IMPD arrests 2 suspected serial robbers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two suspects believed to be behind a series of armed robberies. Kyle Allen, 30, and Alyissa Hawkins, 28, were arrested in connection to two robberies and are suspected in five others. Police said they were following a vehicle believed to be involved in a...
Court docs: Man accused of killing son’s mother outside Indy daycare has history of violence, threats
Court records show the suspect has a history of violence and threats against the victim for more than a year before the murder.
WISH-TV
Man sentenced to 25 years after dealing laced drugs to Zionsville man
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 25 years in prison after dealing drugs laced with fentanyl to a Zionsville man who died after using them, according to the Boone County prosecutor. Kurt Russell, 52, was convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following...
DOJ: Indy man found with drugs, stolen guns gets 12 years for trafficking fentanyl
Nyron Harmon pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
WISH-TV
Police release video of suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash with school bus
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Police Department released video Wednesday of the vehicle that left the scene after causing a crash with two school buses on U.S. 31. Officers say the vehicle appears to be a 2005-2010 H3 Hummer. The crash happened Sept. 16 around 3 p.m. on...
Comments / 3